A new supervisory board of Energoatom is to be appointed by the end of the year, and until then its functions will be performed by the government

The competition and appointment of the supervisory board of NAEK "Energoatom" should take place by the end of this year. During the competition, the government will perform the functions of the supervisory board. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, as a result of consultations with international partners, there is an agreement that in order to restore trust around NAEK "Energoatom", a competition for the supervisory board must be held not under an abbreviated procedure, but under a full, open, and competitive procedure, in accordance with OECD standards, provided for all strategic Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

Cabinet of Ministers announced an unscheduled competition for the supervisory board of Energoatom

These recommendations are enshrined in a letter from the heads of diplomatic missions of the G7 states, which was sent to the Government.

The competition and appointment should take place by the end of this year, and the Government provides all the necessary conditions for this. During the competition, the Government will perform the functions of the Supervisory Board of NAEK "Energoatom" in full interaction with our partners, involving the nomination committee in making important decisions regarding the company's management. - Svyrydenko emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister, "these changes are part of the Government's action plan to restart the management of state-owned companies, particularly in the energy sector."

Ukraine called on EU partners to submit nominations for the supervisory board of Energoatom

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers announced a competition for candidates not only for the positions of independent members of the supervisory boards of JSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", but also NAEK "Energoatom", with the latter being unscheduled, which happened after the dissolution of the previous composition against the backdrop of the start of an investigation into a corruption scheme in the energy sector.

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activities was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during Operation Midas, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.