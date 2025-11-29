$42.190.00
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 3274 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 6480 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 10698 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 12001 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 14599 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 24899 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35042 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 35450 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 38452 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 56341 views
UK says talks to join EU defense fund collapsed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2134 views

The UK has announced the collapse of talks to join the EU's SAFE defense fund, a setback for the post-Brexit reset of relations. The country rejected EU demands to contribute billions of euros for access, despite the fact that its defense industry can still participate in projects under third-country conditions.

UK says talks to join EU defense fund collapsed

Britain said on Friday that talks to join the European Union's SAFE defense fund had collapsed, a setback for a much-touted post-Brexit reset of relations aimed at strengthening Europe's defense, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Prime Minister Keir Starmer in May hailed a "new era" in Britain's relations with the EU, reaching an agreement to reset defense and trade ties that allowed London to negotiate joining the 150 billion euro ($173 billion) fund to rearm Europe.

But two days before the deadline for concluding the talks, Britain said it would not be possible to reach an agreement.

"While it is disappointing that we have not been able to conclude negotiations on UK participation in the first round of SAFE, the UK defense industry will still be able to participate in projects through SAFE on third country terms," said Nick Thomas-Symonds, UK Minister for the European Union.

"The negotiations were conducted in good faith, but our position has always been clear: we will only sign agreements that are in the national interest and provide good value," he said.

Shares of Britain's largest listed defense companies – BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Babcock – were unaffected by the news.

Under the terms of the fund, procurement contracts must ensure that no more than 35% of component costs originate from outside the EU or from other participating countries, such as Ukraine.

19 EU member states to take €150 billion in SAFE loans - von der Leyen29.08.25, 15:15 • 3267 views

Negotiators discussed whether Britain's participation could be limited to 50%, but Britain rejected EU demands for billions of euros in contributions for access.

A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on the outcome of the talks, saying they had been intense but conducted constructively and in good faith.

"If an agreement cannot be reached at this point, let's not forget that SAFE is inherently open," the spokesman said, noting that Britain could participate up to the 35% limit.

"We, of course, remain fully committed to implementing our ambitious UK-EU security and defense partnership," he said.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
European Commission
European Union
Great Britain
Ukraine