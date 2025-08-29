19 EU member states to take €150 billion in SAFE loans - von der Leyen

EU member states have formalized applications for SAFE loans for defense production for the entire amount provided by the program, namely 150 billion euros. This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"19 member states, including Latvia, have applied for support through our SAFE Defence instrument. I am pleased to announce that we have reached the full subscription amount (for loans within the framework, - ed.) of SAFE.

This refers to 150 billion euros, von der Leyen stated.

"This is a European success," emphasized the head of the European Commission.

Recall

In June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the use of 150 billion euros from the SAFE program to assist in Ukraine's defense. In this context, the politician emphasized that member states can also take SAFE loans and invest in Ukrainian defense.