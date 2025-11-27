$42.300.10
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine and Great Britain signed an agreement on the production of the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Ukraine and Great Britain have signed a licensing agreement for the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone. Mass production of interceptors is planned, which will be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense.

Ukraine and Great Britain signed an agreement on the production of the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone

Delegations from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain signed a license agreement regarding the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN writes.

This is a historic precedent and the next important step that will allow the production of Ukrainian interceptors in Great Britain, which have proven their effectiveness in combating "Shaheds"

- the message says.

He also noted that mass production of interceptors is planned, which could reach several thousand per month. The manufactured assets will be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen sky protection.

For reference

Octopus is a Ukrainian technology for intercepting "Shahed" drones, created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is not an imported weapon or a commercial project, but was entirely developed by Ukrainian engineers. The system is designed to detect and destroy "Shaheds" flying at low altitudes, and works effectively even at night and under the influence of Russian electronic jamming.

Recall

On November 14, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine is launching mass production of the Octopus interceptor drone to combat Iranian "Shaheds." The technology has been transferred to three manufacturers, with eleven more preparing for launch.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Great Britain
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal