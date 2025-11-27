Ukraine and Great Britain signed an agreement on the production of the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone

Delegations from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain signed a license agreement regarding the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN writes.

This is a historic precedent and the next important step that will allow the production of Ukrainian interceptors in Great Britain, which have proven their effectiveness in combating "Shaheds" - the message says.

He also noted that mass production of interceptors is planned, which could reach several thousand per month. The manufactured assets will be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen sky protection.

For reference

Octopus is a Ukrainian technology for intercepting "Shahed" drones, created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is not an imported weapon or a commercial project, but was entirely developed by Ukrainian engineers. The system is designed to detect and destroy "Shaheds" flying at low altitudes, and works effectively even at night and under the influence of Russian electronic jamming.

Recall

On November 14, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine is launching mass production of the Octopus interceptor drone to combat Iranian "Shaheds." The technology has been transferred to three manufacturers, with eleven more preparing for launch.