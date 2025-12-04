In the Donetsk region, operators of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian servicemen who had infiltrated the settlement of Yarova and tortured a local resident. Among the eliminated occupiers was an African man with the call sign "Malik." The SSO reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video of their combat work in the Donetsk region.

The enemy took advantage of difficult weather conditions to reconnoiter Ukrainian positions. During their stay, the occupiers captured a civilian, subjected him to torture, and forced him to cooperate.

Details of the SSO special operation

Ukrainian fighters intercepted a local resident who was carrying out the enemy's task and conducted a quick interrogation. After further reconnaissance of the building where the Russians were hiding, a battle began.

As a result of a successful raid, three occupiers were eliminated, including the African mercenary "Malik." Valuable trophies were obtained: documents, weapons, and enemy radio stations.

