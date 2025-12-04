SOF destroyed a group of occupiers in Donetsk region, including an African mercenary who tortured a local resident

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 6426 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 12471 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23032 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 15071 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 16852 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 17273 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 26463 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 43574 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36081 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45940 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 17794 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 19216 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 9944 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 15536 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders12:47 PM • 6158 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 6426 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 15695 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23032 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 35598 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 62964 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 3120 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 19341 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 24446 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 69302 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 72308 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Film

SOF destroyed a group of occupiers in Donetsk region, including an African mercenary who tortured a local resident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Operators of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian servicemen in Donetsk region who tortured a local resident. Among the liquidated was an African with the call sign "Malik".

SOF destroyed a group of occupiers in Donetsk region, including an African mercenary who tortured a local resident

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian servicemen who had infiltrated the settlement of Yarova and tortured a local resident. Among the eliminated occupiers was an African man with the call sign "Malik." The SSO reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video of their combat work in the Donetsk region.

The enemy took advantage of difficult weather conditions to reconnoiter Ukrainian positions. During their stay, the occupiers captured a civilian, subjected him to torture, and forced him to cooperate.

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators eliminated three occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region03.12.25, 16:48 • 2826 views

Details of the SSO special operation

Ukrainian fighters intercepted a local resident who was carrying out the enemy's task and conducted a quick interrogation. After further reconnaissance of the building where the Russians were hiding, a battle began.

As a result of a successful raid, three occupiers were eliminated, including the African mercenary "Malik." Valuable trophies were obtained: documents, weapons, and enemy radio stations.

Part of the SSO attacked occupiers in Donbas: warehouses and personnel hit, video

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine