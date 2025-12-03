Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators eliminated three occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful special operations against Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Ukrainian special forces showed footage of how enemy servicemen are being destroyed. The first Russian occupier was eliminated with small arms, two others who tried to hide in the bushes were also detected and eliminated using an FPV drone and an accurate shot, the SSO stated.

Despite massive shelling of industrial facilities and the enemy's attempts to gain a foothold there, SSO operators managed to successfully conduct special actions and eliminate three occupiers who advanced to the planned point. - the message says.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Defense Forces continue to control part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.