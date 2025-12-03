$42.330.01
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators eliminated three occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian special forces from the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment conducted a special operation in Pokrovsk, eliminating three Russian occupiers. One was eliminated with small arms, and two others with an FPV drone and an accurate shot.

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful special operations against Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

Ukrainian special forces showed footage of how enemy servicemen are being destroyed. The first Russian occupier was eliminated with small arms, two others who tried to hide in the bushes were also detected and eliminated using an FPV drone and an accurate shot, the SSO stated.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Despite massive shelling of industrial facilities and the enemy's attempts to gain a foothold there, SSO operators managed to successfully conduct special actions and eliminate three occupiers who advanced to the planned point.

- the message says.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Defense Forces continue to control part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

