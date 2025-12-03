Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators eliminated three occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region
Ukrainian special forces from the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment conducted a special operation in Pokrovsk, eliminating three Russian occupiers. One was eliminated with small arms, and two others with an FPV drone and an accurate shot.
Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful special operations against Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.
Details
Ukrainian special forces showed footage of how enemy servicemen are being destroyed. The first Russian occupier was eliminated with small arms, two others who tried to hide in the bushes were also detected and eliminated using an FPV drone and an accurate shot, the SSO stated.
Warning, video 18+!!!
Despite massive shelling of industrial facilities and the enemy's attempts to gain a foothold there, SSO operators managed to successfully conduct special actions and eliminate three occupiers who advanced to the planned point.
Recall
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Defense Forces continue to control part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.