On January 10, multinational exercises "Will to Peace 2026" officially began in the territorial waters of the Republic of South Africa. This was reported by the Russian embassy in South Africa. The maneuvers are coordinated from Simon's Town, where the country's naval forces headquarters is located. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to South Africa and China, Russian and Iranian warships are participating in the exercises. In particular, a Russian Steregushchiy-class corvette with hull number 545 was spotted at the naval base. The official purpose of the event is declared to be the practice of aspects of maritime security and the protection of merchant shipping.

The exercise program includes navigation training, communication procedures, and joint patrolling. The South African Navy has not yet disclosed the exact number of equipment units and personnel involved.

Geopolitical context

These are not the first such maneuvers: South Africa conducted trilateral exercises with China and Russia in 2023. However, the inclusion of Iran among the participants in 2026 indicates the expansion of Tehran's military influence in the African region. Experts regard the "Will to Peace" exercises as a signal of strengthening defense coordination between these countries in opposition to Western security alliances.

