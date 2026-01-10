South Africa has launched joint naval exercises with Russia, China, and Iran

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 12306 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 22569 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 23721 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 21991 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 22396 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 29870 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 52659 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38425 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 37723 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30635 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.9m/s
76%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Leaders of France, Britain, and Germany "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in IranJanuary 10, 10:45 AM • 4484 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situationJanuary 10, 10:56 AM • 16319 views
Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new videoVideoJanuary 10, 11:20 AM • 10530 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 10492 views
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reactedJanuary 10, 02:17 PM • 8746 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 81045 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 107837 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 79506 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 100638 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109375 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhoto03:04 PM • 3940 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 10497 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 68624 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 70201 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 90931 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Instagram

South Africa has launched joint naval exercises with Russia, China, and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Multinational exercises "Will to Peace 2026" have commenced in South African territorial waters, involving warships from Russia, China, and Iran. The event aims to practice aspects of maritime security and the protection of commercial shipping.

South Africa has launched joint naval exercises with Russia, China, and Iran

On January 10, multinational exercises "Will to Peace 2026" officially began in the territorial waters of the Republic of South Africa. This was reported by the Russian embassy in South Africa. The maneuvers are coordinated from Simon's Town, where the country's naval forces headquarters is located. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to South Africa and China, Russian and Iranian warships are participating in the exercises. In particular, a Russian Steregushchiy-class corvette with hull number 545 was spotted at the naval base. The official purpose of the event is declared to be the practice of aspects of maritime security and the protection of merchant shipping.

Russia recruits South African gamers for war against Ukraine using ARMA3 and Discord - Media07.01.26, 20:58 • 7805 views

The exercise program includes navigation training, communication procedures, and joint patrolling. The South African Navy has not yet disclosed the exact number of equipment units and personnel involved.

Geopolitical context

These are not the first such maneuvers: South Africa conducted trilateral exercises with China and Russia in 2023. However, the inclusion of Iran among the participants in 2026 indicates the expansion of Tehran's military influence in the African region. Experts regard the "Will to Peace" exercises as a signal of strengthening defense coordination between these countries in opposition to Western security alliances. 

Puerto Rico becomes Trump's strategic springboard for Caribbean dominance - NBC10.01.26, 03:31 • 3814 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
South Africa
China
Iran