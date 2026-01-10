$42.990.27
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

© 2007 — 2025

Puerto Rico becomes Trump's strategic springboard for Caribbean dominance - NBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Abandoned military bases in Puerto Rico are being reactivated as part of Trump's new national security strategy. This is due to increased US military pressure on Latin America.

Puerto Rico becomes Trump's strategic springboard for Caribbean dominance - NBC
Photo: NBC News

Abandoned military bases in Puerto Rico are being reactivated as part of US President Donald Trump's new national security strategy. The restoration of facilities, mothballed after the Cold War, is linked to increased US military pressure on Latin America and recent events in Venezuela. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

For a long time, Puerto Rico's military infrastructure was in decline due to budget cuts and protests from local residents regarding the environmental consequences of artillery exercises. However, the situation has now fundamentally changed. The island's Secretary of Public Safety, National Guard Brigadier General Arthur Garffer, emphasized the region's key importance for the current US administration.

Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tanker09.01.26, 22:57 • 2688 views

Puerto Rico is a center of gravity for the continued advancement of national policy in the Caribbean and Latin America. The island plays a crucial geostrategic and geopolitical role in Trump's agenda.

— Garffer stated.

Deployment of forces and logistical maneuvers

Over the past week, military activity on the island has significantly increased.

Thousands of Army Reserve soldiers have arrived for exercises aimed at rapid deployment if needed.

The US Navy has leased part of a civilian airport in Ponce for logistical operations and complex maneuvers.

Training centers that have stood empty for decades are being reactivated.

Public reaction and consequences

The sudden return of the army to the island is causing concern among the local population. Residents of Puerto Rico are questioning the duration of this militarization and the possible return of environmental problems that previously led to the closure of the bases. Currently, official Washington views these measures as a long-term investment in "American dominance" in the Western Hemisphere. 

Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace Prize09.01.26, 23:32 • 2536 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
US National Guard
United States Navy
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States