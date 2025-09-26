Mercedes unveiled a new electric van on a modular platform

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its upcoming VLE – an electric van with a streamlined shape and a new platform. The automaker released a new teaser, showing the model in classic camouflage, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Mercedes is building the VLE on its new modular scalable van platform, which allows for the creation of several different models on the same architecture, such as the VLE and its related VLS – a more utilitarian model. The VLE seats up to eight people, while the VLW is more business-oriented.

Little can be seen in the VLE teaser image, but a large grille with illuminated trim and unique three-star LED daytime running lights can be discerned. However, the shape of the van is clearly visible, demonstrating the surprisingly sporty appearance of the car with a low, aggressive stance. In addition to looking impressive, this shape also improves aerodynamics and high-speed stability.

Mercedes did not detail the VLE's range, but demonstrated the van's charging capabilities with a 1,100 km trip from Stuttgart to Rome. The VLE made the trip with two 15-minute charging stops, which Mercedes says demonstrates convenience and capabilities for ordinary drivers.

The VLE and its associated VLS are expected to appear in 2026, and, according to Automotive World, pre-production has already begun at the automaker's plant in Vitoria, Spain. Mercedes noted that the development of the van took place in record time, moving very quickly from idea to design and testing.

