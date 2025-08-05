$41.790.03
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22768 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 52288 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
10:08 AM • 32157 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
09:54 AM • 29967 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 34048 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 80398 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119640 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80430 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 139987 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
Massive Launch: Mercedes-Benz to Introduce 15 New Electric Vehicle Models by 2027 5 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Mercedes-Benz plans to release at least 15 new electric vehicle models by 2027, including updated GLA and GLB, as well as premium electric cars. This program is the largest launch in the brand's history, covering three categories: Entry, Core, and Top-End.

Massive Launch: Mercedes-Benz to Introduce 15 New Electric Vehicle Models by 2027

Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to release at least 15 new electric vehicle models by 2027. The large-scale program will include both updated GLA and GLB crossovers, as well as premium electric cars. The company calls this the largest launch in the brand's history, writes UNN with reference to Insideevs.

Details

As the publication notes, the German automaker "is preparing to introduce at least 15 new battery-electric models, in addition to the all-new CLA sedan and Shooting Brake model, which are already available in Europe."

According to a document prepared by the German company for investors, completely new or updated electric vehicles "will enter the market within the next two years."

This campaign, which also includes the launch of 15 internal combustion engine models within the same timeframe, is described by Mercedes-Benz as the "largest product launch program" in its history.

Future Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles are divided into three categories. The youngest segment - Entry - includes two all-electric models scheduled for release next year. Although the company has not yet revealed their names, it is likely that these are the updated electric GLA and GLB crossovers, whose release has already been confirmed.

In the Core category, two more electric vehicles are expected to debut in 2026 and another in 2027. According to preliminary data, the first to appear will be a new electric GLC and a battery version of the C-Class sedan, followed by a possible universal version of the latter.

At the top of the model hierarchy is the top class, in which Mercedes is preparing five premium electric vehicles each in 2026 and 2027. These include updated EQS, EQE and their SUV versions, a luxurious electric van, and a new flagship - an electric AMG supersedan inspired by the GT XX concept.

In addition to models, the corporate style is also changing. Mercedes-Benz is abandoning the black radiator grille, which was previously the hallmark of the EQ line, in favor of a digital LED grille - the new electric GLC crossover will be the first to receive it, which the company already calls the "face of the future."

Chevy Equinox EV ranks second in popularity after Tesla - Media05.08.25, 12:45 • 2934 views

Alona Utkina

TechnologiesAuto