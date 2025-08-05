Massive Launch: Mercedes-Benz to Introduce 15 New Electric Vehicle Models by 2027 5 August 2025

Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to release at least 15 new electric vehicle models by 2027. The large-scale program will include both updated GLA and GLB crossovers, as well as premium electric cars. The company calls this the largest launch in the brand's history, writes UNN with reference to Insideevs.

As the publication notes, the German automaker "is preparing to introduce at least 15 new battery-electric models, in addition to the all-new CLA sedan and Shooting Brake model, which are already available in Europe."

According to a document prepared by the German company for investors, completely new or updated electric vehicles "will enter the market within the next two years."

This campaign, which also includes the launch of 15 internal combustion engine models within the same timeframe, is described by Mercedes-Benz as the "largest product launch program" in its history.

Future Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles are divided into three categories. The youngest segment - Entry - includes two all-electric models scheduled for release next year. Although the company has not yet revealed their names, it is likely that these are the updated electric GLA and GLB crossovers, whose release has already been confirmed.

In the Core category, two more electric vehicles are expected to debut in 2026 and another in 2027. According to preliminary data, the first to appear will be a new electric GLC and a battery version of the C-Class sedan, followed by a possible universal version of the latter.

At the top of the model hierarchy is the top class, in which Mercedes is preparing five premium electric vehicles each in 2026 and 2027. These include updated EQS, EQE and their SUV versions, a luxurious electric van, and a new flagship - an electric AMG supersedan inspired by the GT XX concept.

In addition to models, the corporate style is also changing. Mercedes-Benz is abandoning the black radiator grille, which was previously the hallmark of the EQ line, in favor of a digital LED grille - the new electric GLC crossover will be the first to receive it, which the company already calls the "face of the future."

