Chevy Equinox EV ranks second in popularity after Tesla - Media

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is at the peak of its popularity. General Motors' entry-level EV was the best-selling non-Tesla vehicle in the first half of 2025, taking the title from rival Ford Mustang Mach-E. This was reported by Insideevs, writes UNN.

This momentum continued into July, GM announced on Monday. The automaker surpassed the 8,500 Equinox EV sales mark, the best performance in the model's history. More importantly, GM claims it's the best sales month for any non-Tesla EV ever. That's at least 1,000 more than the Mach-E's best sales month.

This shows that while Tesla is still the undisputed market leader, other brands are catching up, and that EVs are no longer a symbol of a single brand in America. It also raises a difficult question about the future of EV sales in America: if the imminent end of the EV tax credit is leading to a surge in sales right now, how serious will the crash be when that policy is buried?

In particular, GM has managed to increase EV sales better than most others in the last few years thanks to a rapidly growing range of new models. These include huge, expensive trucks and SUVs like the GMC Hummer and Cadillac Escalade IQ, but it's the more affordable Equinox EV that's leading the way.

GM says it sold over 19,000 EVs in July, up 115% from last year. The Equinox EV accounted for about 45% of those sales, with at least 10 other models sharing the remaining 55%. With the addition of July's figures, GM has sold over 36,000 Equinox EVs this year, surpassing last year's sales.

Part of the Equinox's popularity is due to its excellent value proposition. In its base front-wheel-drive version, it costs $35,000 and offers an EPA-estimated range of 319 miles. This price-to-range ratio is virtually unmatched in the American EV market, which is dominated by premium and luxury vehicles. The average new EV today sells for almost $60,000, and options under $35,000 are rare, making the Equinox EV stand out.

And then there's the expiring EV tax credit, which looms over all discussions of EV sales in 2025.

The Equinox EV is currently eligible for a full $7,500 rebate, bringing its effective price below $30,000. The set of policies regarding the EV tax credit has been a powerful driver of EV sales, and especially their leasing.

The Republican law, also known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill," signed by President Trump on July 4, means the end of this program after September 30. This deadline is likely prompting buyers to postpone purchases. GM itself says this is likely a significant factor.

Industry demand for EVs is growing, partly due to the upcoming end of the federal consumer tax credit program in the US - the automaker said in a press release on Monday.

The rest of the year is likely to be a real turning point for EV manufacturers in the US. Analysts predict high EV sales until the end of the third quarter, followed by a slowdown after the tax credits expire.

