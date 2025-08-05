The new Hyundai Elexio electric crossover, manufactured in China, will appear on foreign markets

The Elexio electric crossover, developed for China, with a modern design but local technologies, may also enter foreign global markets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Motori and Electrek.

Details

The Chinese automotive market has been replenished with a new player. This year, Hyundai introduced its new model Elexio, an electric crossover adapted to local needs.

According to new data, Hyundai Elexio will also be sold outside of China.

According to a new report, Hyundai's new electric crossover could be sold in overseas markets, including Australia.

During the presentation of the new IONIQ 9, Hyundai Australia CEO Don Romano stated in a comment to the media that Hyundai plans to intensify marketing and support its dealer network.

Romano suggested that the new Elexio crossover could appear in Australia.

It is currently undergoing evaluation. I still need to work to make sure it's the right car in the right segment at the right price for our market. And I haven't reached that level yet. he said.

The specialist added about Elexio that it is "definitely a promising car."

Reference

Elexio features an aerodynamic design and smooth lines, as well as an attractive front light panel and integrated technologies.

Hyundai invested about 8 billion yuan (approximately $1.1 billion) in the development of Elexio. Initially, Hyundai's goal was to satisfy the preferences of Chinese consumers first and foremost.

Hyundai plans to further expand its lineup of electric, hybrid, and long-range vehicles to meet diverse consumer needs.

In addition, Hyundai plans to launch the IONIQ 2, a smaller and more affordable EV that will sit between the Inster EV and the Kona Electric.

Recall

