Munich International Airport resumed operations on Friday after a night closure caused by the appearance of unknown drones in its airspace. The incident led to the cancellation and rerouting of dozens of flights on the eve of a public holiday in Germany. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

On Friday night, the country's second busiest airport had to halt operations due to several instances of drones being detected over the runways. According to the administration, 17 flights were canceled, and another 15 planes were rerouted to other cities, including Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt.

In total, about 3,000 passengers were affected by the changes. For delayed travelers, sleeping accommodations were arranged in the terminals, providing them with blankets and food.

Morning flights on Friday resumed on time: the first plane to land was from Bangkok, arriving at 5:25 local time. Reuters witnesses report that by morning, the check-in halls were bustling, and most flights were operating on schedule.

Police confirmed the appearance of drones but noted that due to the dark, it was not possible to determine their type and origin. There are currently no official suspects involved in the incident, although there are suggestions at the EU level about possible Russian interference.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Moscow could use such incidents to create tension in European societies.

The airport closure was another test for Munich in a tense week. The city had previously experienced an evacuation at Oktoberfest due to a bomb threat, as well as the discovery of explosives in a residential building in the north.

On the morning of October 3, Munich Airport administration announced that operations were temporarily suspended due to the detected presence of drones in the airspace. As a result of the incident, 17 flights were canceled, and about three thousand passengers faced disruptions to their travel plans.

In recent weeks, NATO countries have been facing provocations from Russia: fighter jet flights and drones over strategic facilities. These are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing and dividing partners.