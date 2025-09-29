Ukraine proposes to Poland and partners to create a joint shield against air threats from Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv proposes to Poland and partners to create a joint shield against air threats from Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN reports.

Our military has experience and can help. The drone attack on Poland on September 10 was a test not only for it, but for the entire NATO. Russian planes violated Estonian airspace, new drone incidents in Northern Europe are another test for NATO. Russia wants to distract attention from the brutal war against Ukraine. Ukraine offers Poland and partners to create a joint shield against air threats, and this is possible. Ukraine is capable of resisting all types of Russian drones. If we act together in the region, we will have enough weapons and production capacity for this. - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy said there is growing evidence that Russia may have used tankers in the Baltic Sea to launch drones that caused disruptions in Northern Europe.

If Russian tankers serve as platforms for drones, then such tankers should not operate freely in the Baltic. This is essentially military activity by Russia against a European country. Therefore, Europe has the right to close straits and sea lanes for its protection. - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine is ready to participate in the "Drone Wall" project. Ukraine is now striving and able to play an active role in protecting Europe from the Russian drone threat.

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stated that the EU can significantly improve its drone detection capabilities within a year, but it will take much longer to create a full-fledged network on land and at sea capable of tracking and destroying targets.