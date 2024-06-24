$41.340.03
In Stuttgart, a police officer who accompanied Orban was killed in an accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22582 views

A police officer who accompanied Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was killed and another was seriously injured in a traffic accident involving a BMW driver in Stuttgart.

In Stuttgart, a police officer who accompanied Orban was killed in an accident

This morning, a police officer accompanying the escort of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was killed in an accident, and another police officer was seriously injured, reports UNN with reference to Focus.

Details

Today, at about 11:15, A squad of motorcyclists from the Stuttgart traffic police accompanied Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his way to the airport.

"At that moment, the 69-year-old BWM driver wanted to turn left, but apparently did not notice that the intersection was already closed by the police to the column, and collided with the motorcycle of a 61 - year-old man," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Due to a strong impact, the motorcycle was thrown onto another motorcycle by a 27-year-old boy who fenced off the intersection, as a result of which both policemen were seriously injured, and the 61-year-old policeman soon died in hospital.

Recall

In the center of Tel Aviv, a man was detainedwho probably tried to attack the motorcade of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

