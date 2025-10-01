Oktoberfest in Germany temporarily suspended due to shooting and explosions in Munich

This morning, an explosion and fire occurred in a residential building in the northern part of Munich, causing Oktoberfest organizers to temporarily postpone the festival's opening. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

The popular beer festival "Oktoberfest", which takes place in Munich from September 20 to October 5, had to be temporarily closed due to an incident that occurred in the northern part of the city.

Oktoberfest Festival

According to German media, numerous police and rescuers, including special forces and sappers, arrived at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard. During a search of the area near the house, the body of a man with gunshot wounds was found.

It was preliminarily established that he might have set fire to and mined his parents' house, and then committed suicide. A backpack was found on the man's body, which could have contained another explosive device, leading to an additional check by sappers.

Local residents reported bangs and gunshots, after which a fire started in the house.

The festival organizers emphasized that the opening of "Oktoberfest" will take place only after a full inspection and neutralization of possible explosive devices.

Recall

