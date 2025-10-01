$41.140.18
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
05:57 AM • 22009 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 17729 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 18597 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child
05:00 AM • 28786 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
September 30, 05:35 PM • 22002 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 32356 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55496 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38192 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46320 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oktoberfest in Germany temporarily suspended due to shooting and explosions in Munich

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

Oktoberfest in Munich was temporarily suspended due to an explosion and fire in a residential building in the north of the city. The incident resulted in the death of a man who allegedly set fire to and mined his parents' house.

Oktoberfest in Germany temporarily suspended due to shooting and explosions in Munich

This morning, an explosion and fire occurred in a residential building in the northern part of Munich, causing Oktoberfest organizers to temporarily postpone the festival's opening. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

The popular beer festival "Oktoberfest", which takes place in Munich from September 20 to October 5, had to be temporarily closed due to an incident that occurred in the northern part of the city.

Oktoberfest Festival
Oktoberfest Festival

According to German media, numerous police and rescuers, including special forces and sappers, arrived at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard. During a search of the area near the house, the body of a man with gunshot wounds was found.

It was preliminarily established that he might have set fire to and mined his parents' house, and then committed suicide. A backpack was found on the man's body, which could have contained another explosive device, leading to an additional check by sappers.

Local residents reported bangs and gunshots, after which a fire started in the house. 

The festival organizers emphasized that the opening of "Oktoberfest" will take place only after a full inspection and neutralization of possible explosive devices.

Recall

On October 1, an explosion with gunshots occurred in the northern part of Munich, as a result of which a man died, who allegedly set fire to and mined his parents' house.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Bild
Munich
Germany