Ukrzaliznytsia expanded international routes: now with one transfer to Munich, Berlin, and Prague

Starting December 14, 2025, a new schedule for Ukrzaliznytsia passenger trains came into effect, significantly expanding travel opportunities to European Union countries. The total number of international routes increased from 11 to 17, offering convenient connections with just one comfortable transfer. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Now, residents of Eastern and Central Ukraine can conveniently reach distant European cities such as Prague, Vienna, Salzburg, Munich, and Berlin.

Connecting East and Center with Europe

Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv - Munich / Prague / Vienna: The key route is train No. 63/64 "Oberih" Kharkiv – Kyiv – Przemyśl. It departs daily from Kharkiv at 23:50 and from Kyiv at 08:05. In Przemyśl, passengers can transfer to train EN 417 / EC 40417 (departure at 17:54), which goes to:

Vienna (arrival at 05:25)

Prague (arrival at 07:46)

Salzburg (arrival at 08:30)

Munich (arrival at 10:24) Sleeper cars are available on the entire route to Przemyśl.

Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv – Berlin: Train No. 63/64 also provides a connection in Przemyśl with train EC 430 (departure at 18:54), which arrives in Berlin at 06:12. This route also has cars to Szczecin and Świnoujście.

Kharkiv, Kyiv – Chełm: Train No. 93/94 Kharkiv – Kyiv – Chełm runs daily, departing from Kharkiv at 16:56 and from Kyiv at 23:57. This route is convenient for further travel in Poland and Europe.

Additional routes for Prydniprovya

Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro – Berlin: Train No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia – Dnipro – Przemyśl departs from Zaporizhzhia at 14:14 and from Dnipro at 16:30. In Przemyśl, passengers can transfer to train EC58 GALICJA (departure at 09:09), which arrives in Berlin at 19:11.

Dnipro, Kyiv – Berlin: Train No. 119 Dnipro – Kyiv – Chełm departs from Dnipro at 22:55. In Chełm, a transfer is available to train IC 440, which goes via Warsaw and arrives in Berlin at 06:15.

