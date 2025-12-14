Ukrzaliznytsia expanded international routes: now with one transfer to Munich, Berlin, and Prague

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 998 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5652 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 29821 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 54115 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 38697 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 38341 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 31386 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19739 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18771 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16450 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assetsDecember 14, 03:31 AM • 15339 views
Israel announces elimination of senior Hamas commander in GazaDecember 14, 04:00 AM • 4544 views
Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburbDecember 14, 04:44 AM • 6516 views
Starmer prepares to change US ambassador amid escalating tensions with TrumpDecember 14, 05:38 AM • 5958 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the eveningDecember 14, 07:29 AM • 7448 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 36308 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 42113 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 41611 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 51345 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 75359 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Belarus
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 19910 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 22062 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 27000 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 61450 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 41931 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Ukrzaliznytsia expanded international routes: now with one transfer to Munich, Berlin, and Prague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

From December 14, 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia introduced a new schedule for passenger trains, increasing the number of international routes from 11 to 17. This allows travel to Munich, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, and Salzburg with one transfer, covering Eastern and Central Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia expanded international routes: now with one transfer to Munich, Berlin, and Prague

Starting December 14, 2025, a new schedule for Ukrzaliznytsia passenger trains came into effect, significantly expanding travel opportunities to European Union countries. The total number of international routes increased from 11 to 17, offering convenient connections with just one comfortable transfer. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Now, residents of Eastern and Central Ukraine can conveniently reach distant European cities such as Prague, Vienna, Salzburg, Munich, and Berlin.

Connecting East and Center with Europe

Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv - Munich / Prague / Vienna: The key route is train No. 63/64 "Oberih" Kharkiv – Kyiv – Przemyśl. It departs daily from Kharkiv at 23:50 and from Kyiv at 08:05. In Przemyśl, passengers can transfer to train EN 417 / EC 40417 (departure at 17:54), which goes to:

  • Vienna (arrival at 05:25)
    • Prague (arrival at 07:46)
      • Salzburg (arrival at 08:30)
        • Munich (arrival at 10:24) Sleeper cars are available on the entire route to Przemyśl.

          "Share the Light": a large-scale light installation about the unity of Ukrainians will appear at the Kyiv railway station14.12.25, 09:07 • 2446 views

          Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv – Berlin: Train No. 63/64 also provides a connection in Przemyśl with train EC 430 (departure at 18:54), which arrives in Berlin at 06:12. This route also has cars to Szczecin and Świnoujście.

          Kharkiv, Kyiv – Chełm: Train No. 93/94 Kharkiv – Kyiv – Chełm runs daily, departing from Kharkiv at 16:56 and from Kyiv at 23:57. This route is convenient for further travel in Poland and Europe.

          Additional routes for Prydniprovya

          Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro – Berlin: Train No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia – Dnipro – Przemyśl departs from Zaporizhzhia at 14:14 and from Dnipro at 16:30. In Przemyśl, passengers can transfer to train EC58 GALICJA (departure at 09:09), which arrives in Berlin at 19:11.

          Dnipro, Kyiv – Berlin: Train No. 119 Dnipro – Kyiv – Chełm departs from Dnipro at 22:55. In Chełm, a transfer is available to train IC 440, which goes via Warsaw and arrives in Berlin at 06:15.

          A number of trains to Ukraine from abroad were "mined" - media13.12.25, 15:15 • 3696 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Society
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Prague
          Dnipro
          Vienna
          Munich
          European Union
          Warsaw
          Berlin
          Zaporizhzhia
          Lviv
          Kyiv
          Kharkiv
          Poland