"Share the Light": a large-scale light installation about the unity of Ukrainians will appear at the Kyiv railway station

December 13, 03:54 PM • 21541 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 41014 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 30314 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 30057 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 25878 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 17262 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 17319 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15688 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13834 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14210 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 20813 views
British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for UkraineDecember 13, 10:27 PM • 6982 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 14384 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine02:36 AM • 3176 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 8078 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 29807 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 34380 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 36332 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 46254 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 69718 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 17385 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 19312 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 24384 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 58832 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 39602 views
"Share the Light": a large-scale light installation about the unity of Ukrainians will appear at the Kyiv railway station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A light installation symbolizing the resilience of spirit and unity of Ukrainians will be presented on the facade of the Central Railway Station in Kyiv. It will operate for several days on autonomous power, and everyone will be able to join it online - through an application, choosing the color of their "inner light".

"Share the Light": a large-scale light installation about the unity of Ukrainians will appear at the Kyiv railway station

On December 21, the light installation "Share the Light" will be launched on the facade of the Central Railway Station. It is intended to symbolize the inner light of Ukrainians and mutual support in dark times. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the installation will operate for several winter days, despite the war and darkness, and will constantly function on an autonomous power source.

Ukrainians prove every day: our inner light does not fade. We know how to support each other and find strength even when it's dark around. This inner light will be the basis of the installation

- the post says.

A QR code will be placed at the station, leading to an online application. Through it, everyone will be able to interact with the installation and choose the color of their "inner light."

The station was not chosen by chance. During the full-scale war, it became a point of support for hundreds of thousands of people, a place of departures, returns, and very strong emotions. Now its facade will turn into a canvas that will shine with the light of those who continue to move forward

- Ukrzaliznytsia reports.

The author of the installation is Ukrainian artist and lighting designer, founder Mykola Kabluka.

Recall

On the eve of St. Nicholas Day, the lights on the 16-meter artificial main Christmas tree of the country were lit on Sofia Square in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that the theme of the New Year tree was inspired by the frescoes of St. Sophia Cathedral.

Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood13.12.25, 09:00 • 36332 views

Vita Zelenetska

CultureKyiv
