"Share the Light": a large-scale light installation about the unity of Ukrainians will appear at the Kyiv railway station

On December 21, the light installation "Share the Light" will be launched on the facade of the Central Railway Station. It is intended to symbolize the inner light of Ukrainians and mutual support in dark times. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

It is noted that the installation will operate for several winter days, despite the war and darkness, and will constantly function on an autonomous power source.

Ukrainians prove every day: our inner light does not fade. We know how to support each other and find strength even when it's dark around. This inner light will be the basis of the installation - the post says.

A QR code will be placed at the station, leading to an online application. Through it, everyone will be able to interact with the installation and choose the color of their "inner light."

The station was not chosen by chance. During the full-scale war, it became a point of support for hundreds of thousands of people, a place of departures, returns, and very strong emotions. Now its facade will turn into a canvas that will shine with the light of those who continue to move forward - Ukrzaliznytsia reports.

The author of the installation is Ukrainian artist and lighting designer, founder Mykola Kabluka.

On the eve of St. Nicholas Day, the lights on the 16-meter artificial main Christmas tree of the country were lit on Sofia Square in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that the theme of the New Year tree was inspired by the frescoes of St. Sophia Cathedral.

