September 20
The 190th Oktoberfest opened in Munich: thousands of people stormed the beer tents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The 190th Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, has started in Munich, the capital of Bavaria. Thousands of people stormed the tents, hoping for a new record in beer consumption.

The 190th Oktoberfest, the largest beer festival in the world, opened on Saturday, September 20, in Munich, the capital of Bavaria (Germany). This was reported by DW, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that fourteen large festive tents, as well as many smaller pavilions and kiosks, have been set up on the Theresienwiese. Almost one and a half hundred different attractions are also operating.

There is a large medical center on the territory, which is visited by up to five thousand people annually. There is also a police station and a lost and found office. Access to the territory is carried out through checkpoints where hand-held metal detectors are used. Order is ensured by about six hundred police officers and approximately one thousand city employees and employees of private agencies.

- the message says.

The media also indicate that thousands of people began waiting for the tents to open at night - many came in Bavarian costumes. In the morning, there was a real rush at the entrance for the best seats.

Last year, more than 6 million liters of beer were consumed at the festival. This year, a new record is expected - already on the opening day, the tents were overflowing.

For reference

Oktoberfest is the largest beer festival in the world. It takes place in Munich every year (since 1810) at the end of September - beginning of October and lasts two weeks.

The Oktoberfest beer festival is a traditional parade of Munich and Bavarian breweries (other beer companies are not allowed to participate in the festival), as well as a two-week feast-party in large tent-beer pavilions specially arranged at the traditional location of the "Theresienwiese" square.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

