Boris Johnson drank champagne from the bottle and sang on the table during a party in Capri

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had fun at the Italian club Anema e Core in Capri. He sang on the table, waved a flag, and drank champagne from the bottle.

Boris Johnson drank champagne from the bottle and sang on the table during a party in Capri

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threw an epic night at the famous Anema e Core club on the Italian island of Capri. The official sang on the table, waved a flag, drank champagne from the bottle, and tried on a Mexican sombrero to the applause of guests, writes UNN with reference to The Sun.

Details

While 37-year-old Carrie Johnson cradled their baby daughter Poppy, Johnson entertained the crowd, waved the United Kingdom flag, and eagerly maintained the festive atmosphere. He was handed a sombrero and a Mexican flag, and bottles of Dom Perignon were adorned with copies of his official parliamentary portrait from 2019.

BoJo sang along with the live band, climbed onto a table, and gestured energetically to the famous song "Sweet Caroline" — a hit long loved by football fans.

The party lasted until half past one in the morning. One witness noted: "Boris is an incredible figure, and the crowd adored him."

Addition

The local club is known for its loud atmosphere, endless alcohol, and celebrity guests — Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Penélope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, and other celebrities have previously partied here.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child25.05.25, 06:12 • 33683 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

