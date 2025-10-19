$41.640.00
Shahed analogue with artificial intelligence: US and Ukraine create drone with a flight range of up to 1600 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Auterion successfully completed the Artemis program, developing a long-range strike drone with a 1000-mile range. The drone, tested in Ukraine, has a visual guidance system for precise strikes without GPS.

Shahed analogue with artificial intelligence: US and Ukraine create drone with a flight range of up to 1600 km

Auterion, one of the world's leading software companies for defense drones, announced the successful completion of the Artemis program, which created a long-range strike drone. The new drone, tested in Ukraine, can travel up to 1000 miles and has a visual guidance system that ensures accurate strikes even without GPS. This is reported by UNN with reference to Auterion.

Details

The Artemis program is based on Auterion's proprietary technologies and has become a key step in the development of autonomous systems that help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The Artemis system is similar to the Shahed drone developed in Ukraine, and production lines are being built in the USA, Ukraine, and Germany. It has a range of 1000 miles and can carry warheads weighing up to 40 kg.

- the company's post says.

It is noted that the system uses Auterion's Skynode N onboard computer and Auterion's visual navigation system, which allows the drone to target and hit targets even if satellite navigation fails. The built-in guidance system at the final segment of the trajectory provides extremely high accuracy in the final stage of the flight.

During tests in Ukraine, flights were tested both with and without GPS, and several precise strikes were carried out on designated objects.

Auterion cooperates with Ukrainian manufacturers for local drone production, as well as with partners in the USA and Europe to scale production. An important component is the transfer of combat experience and technologies to American allies, which strengthens the defense capabilities of the region.

Company CEO Lorenz Meier noted that "software-driven autonomy is changing the approach to deterrence," and Artemis was created for rapid deployment and mass production, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

After the completion of the program, Auterion is moving to mass production in the USA and Europe and continues to develop new models of strike drones. The open architecture of the system allows it to be easily integrated into other defense solutions.

For reference

Auterion is an international company with headquarters in Arlington (USA) and an office in Munich (Germany), specializing in the development of solutions for autonomous defense platforms based on artificial intelligence.

Recall

JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" and the American D&M Holding Company signed an agreement on the creation of a joint venture in the USA. It will produce special chemicals for ammunition used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
War in Ukraine
Munich
Shahed-136
Germany
United States
Ukraine