Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 15123 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 34269 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 32457 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 35684 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 66239 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 30880 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 37817 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 65137 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76857 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92171 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vessel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Ukraine has developed an unmanned surface vessel that carries fiber-optic drones in special compartments, having no analogues in the world. This innovation allows striking ground and sea targets regardless of electronic warfare means, which could change the course of the war in the Black Sea.

May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vessel

Ukraine has developed an unmanned surface vessel capable of carrying several fiber-optic drones in special retractable compartments on its hull. It has no analogues in the world. This is reported by Forbes, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the first attacks, when such FPV drones were launched from the sea, were strikes on the ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk in Russia.

As early as December last year, the Ukrainian Navy demonstrated the ability to launch FPV drones from the internal compartments of Magura-class marine drone carriers.

Given limited human resources, the country relies on inexpensive unmanned systems designed for efficient use and single-use applications.

- said Gregory Falco, an expert on autonomous systems at Cornell University.

Forbes notes that both Ukraine and Russia are now seeking to increase the range of their drones, and the use of marine drone carriers opens up new prospects for this.

Fiber-optic FPVs carried on marine drone carriers allow successful strikes on ground or sea targets regardless of electronic warfare countermeasures.

- explained Roy Gardiner, an open-source analyst in the field of armaments.

According to him, this innovation could change the course of the war in the Black Sea, especially for attacks on remote targets such as Tuapse and Novorossiysk.

Samuel Bendett, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, emphasized that Ukraine is currently leading in the creation of various types of drones for various tasks and that its experience in this area is unparalleled even in the most developed countries of the world.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine produces 40 Bohdana self-propelled artillery units per month. Also, 2.4 million mortar and artillery ammunition were produced last year.

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Cornell University
Ukrainian Navy
Forbes
Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine