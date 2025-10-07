May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vessel

Ukraine has developed an unmanned surface vessel capable of carrying several fiber-optic drones in special retractable compartments on its hull. It has no analogues in the world. This is reported by Forbes, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the first attacks, when such FPV drones were launched from the sea, were strikes on the ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk in Russia.

As early as December last year, the Ukrainian Navy demonstrated the ability to launch FPV drones from the internal compartments of Magura-class marine drone carriers.

Given limited human resources, the country relies on inexpensive unmanned systems designed for efficient use and single-use applications. - said Gregory Falco, an expert on autonomous systems at Cornell University.

Forbes notes that both Ukraine and Russia are now seeking to increase the range of their drones, and the use of marine drone carriers opens up new prospects for this.

Fiber-optic FPVs carried on marine drone carriers allow successful strikes on ground or sea targets regardless of electronic warfare countermeasures. - explained Roy Gardiner, an open-source analyst in the field of armaments.

According to him, this innovation could change the course of the war in the Black Sea, especially for attacks on remote targets such as Tuapse and Novorossiysk.

Samuel Bendett, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, emphasized that Ukraine is currently leading in the creation of various types of drones for various tasks and that its experience in this area is unparalleled even in the most developed countries of the world.

