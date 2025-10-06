Ukrainian defense companies to open joint ventures in Denmark - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding providing for the creation of joint defense production facilities, technology exchange, and the attraction of EU funding. Joint projects will strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries and support the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the war, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

It is noted that this is provided for by the Memorandum of Understanding signed today by the Ukrainian and Danish sides, including the Ministers of Defense, Industry, and Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

The Memorandum provides for Ukrainian defense companies to start production in Denmark, create joint facilities, exchange technologies, and attract EU funding for the implementation of joint projects. - the post says.

Shmyhal added that the signing of the document is a big step towards forming a new security system in Europe and strengthening the capabilities of the defense-industrial complexes of Denmark and Ukraine.

"In the long term, Ukrainian solutions and experience in the field of security will also strengthen the defense capabilities of our allies," he emphasized.

