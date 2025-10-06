Shmyhal and Dutch Prime Minister visited a Ukrainian UAV production facility

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, familiarized themselves with the work of one of Ukraine's leading manufacturers of unmanned systems. Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Together with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, we familiarized ourselves with the work of one of Ukraine's leading manufacturers of unmanned systems. The enterprise combines several modern production sites and has already established serial production of kamikaze drones of various configurations — both FPV copters and aircraft-type drones. - Shmyhal wrote.

According to the minister, the company has its own design bureau and a partner R&D laboratory together with European colleagues, including those from the Netherlands.

We expect that more and more foreign partners will establish production and technology development with Ukrainian defense industry companies. This is an opportunity to create advanced weapons and strengthen Europe's security. - Shmyhal concluded.

Recall

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof is visiting Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof together honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Schoof previously opposed Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU and called on Putin for negotiations.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof stated the need to create new obstacles or shoot down Russian drones that violate the airspace of European countries. This issue was discussed at the NATO summit, where the Netherlands, along with 7 countries, including Ukraine, are helping Denmark.

Svyrydenko and Schoof discussed the protection and reconstruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure