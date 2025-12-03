$42.340.08
Germany investigates sale of luxury cars to Russia worth 10 million euros, bypassing sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Munich prosecutor's office is investigating a case involving businessmen who illegally sold 50 luxury cars to Russia for over 10 million euros. These cars, including an armored Mercedes, may have been intended for the Russian elite.

In Germany, an investigation has been launched against entrepreneurs who may have illegally sold 50 luxury cars worth over 10 million euros to Russia, circumventing EU sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The Munich prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into several businessmen who allegedly participated in the sale and import of 50 premium cars worth over 10 million euros to Russia. The prosecutor's office noted that such cars "are usually used by representatives of the Russian political and economic elite."

In one case, it is about an armored Mercedes worth 650,000 euros. In the documents, Kazakhstan, among others, was indicated as the country of destination

- DW reports.

EU sanctions against Moscow were imposed after the military invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The Munich prosecutor's office alone is investigating 200 to 300 cases related to circumvention of restrictions. Among them are very minor cases - for example, postal parcels sent to relatives in Russia. 

Recall

In Poland, the Central Bureau of Investigation liquidated a criminal group that was engaged in illegal trade in luxury cars. Almost 600 cars were illegally transported to Russia and Belarus, and the companies received over 40 million zlotys in illegal VAT refunds.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Munich
Germany
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Poland