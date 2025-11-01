Lego admits selling construction sets in Russia bypassing sanctions and is taking action - media

Lego company admitted that the constructor is sold in Russia bypassing sanctions, but noted that they are working with retailers and taking measures, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

Despite the restrictions, DW found dozens of online offers of Lego Group constructors on various online platforms with delivery to any city in Russia.

"We are concerned about this flow of goods, given that we stopped supplying Lego products to Russia in March 2022. This is an issue we take seriously and are taking action on," the company told the British portal Bricks Fanatics.

Lego Group assured that since 2022 they have strengthened control over potential resale and added a clause to contracts prohibiting supplies to countries "subject to sanctions or trade restrictions, including Russia." "We monitor our sales and, if potential transshipment of goods to a sanctioned country is detected, we work with retailers and take measures to prevent this from happening," the company summarized.