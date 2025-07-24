$41.770.00
LEGO-style Childhood Console: Game Boy Set Coming Fall 2025 24 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

LEGO has announced an official Game Boy set, recreating the 1989 console with accurate design and lenticular lenses to display game scenes. It will go on sale on October 1, 2025, for $60.

LEGO-style Childhood Console: Game Boy Set Coming Fall 2025

LEGO has announced an official set that recreates the classic Nintendo Game Boy handheld console. It will go on sale on October 1, 2025, and is already available for pre-order for $60. This was reported by The Verge, according to UNN.

Details

The set retains the exact design of the 1989 Game Boy — dimensions of approximately 14×9 cm, which almost match the original. The A and B buttons have the signature purple coloring, and all design elements are printed directly on the parts, without the use of stickers. This allowed for the precise reproduction of such details as the inscription "Dot Matrix With Stereo Sound", the power switch, the volume control, and even a unique serial number.

"This Lego Game Boy can display real scenes from classic games using lenticular lenses that show you different images when viewed from different angles. You can insert a cartridge with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening or Super Mario Land, and "watch" the classic Nintendo logo fall as you rotate the screen down," The Verge notes.

Recall

Lego opened a new $1 billion toy factory in Vietnam. It will be fully powered by clean energy, with zero greenhouse gas emissions, by the end of the year.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

