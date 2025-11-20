New BMW iX3 electric crossover traveled over 1000 km without recharging

BMW

The new electric crossover (SUV) BMW iX3 is a real range "monster", having traveled over 1000 km without charging and still not being fully discharged, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The 2026 iX3 will usher in a new era for BMW, becoming the first representative of the Neue Klasse ("New Class") of electric vehicles.

BMW stated that the iX3 will set an industry benchmark for range and charging, and has already proven it. As the first car on the new Gen6 platform, the electric crossover is a "huge leap" compared to BMW's current EV lineup, offering a 30% increase in range and faster charging.

To prove this, the BMW team pushed the new iX3 to its limits, driving an "unprecedented" distance of 1000 km from the Debrecen (Hungary) plant, where the iX3 is produced, to Munich (Germany) without stopping for a recharge.

The team arrived at the BMW Welt exhibition center with over 20 km of range remaining. This achievement is "compelling evidence of the real capabilities of modern electric vehicles," BMW stated after the trip.

The BMW team avoided highways and used as little energy as possible during the journey. Arriving in Vienna with 53% battery charge remaining, the team turned off the air conditioning, heating, and radio to reduce energy consumption.

When the iX3 finally reached BMW Welt in Munich, it had traveled 1007.7 km, proving that the Neue Klasse is capable of traveling over 1000 km in real-world conditions.

BMW's new iX3 is rated for a range of up to 800 km according to the WLTP cycle, but, as the publication notes, BMW has just proven that it can travel much further. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates, the 2026 BMW iX3 should have a range of about 640 km.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the electric SUV can charge at speeds of up to 400 kW.

The iX3 is produced at BMW's Debrecen plant, with deliveries to Europe starting in early 2026 and to the US in the summer. BMW will release a unique version for the Chinese market at its Shenyang plant.

Initially, the car will be presented under the name BMW iX3 50 xDrive. In Germany, it is already listed on the BMW website with a price starting from 68,900 euros (81,000 US dollars).

In early 2027, BMW will release the iX3 40 sDrive and iX3 40 xDrive. The price is expected to be less than $55,000, with a range of just over 480 km.

