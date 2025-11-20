$42.090.00
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20125 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 15438 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 30734 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 31284 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47606 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:21 AM • 28076 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25591 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43597 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37975 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
New BMW iX3 electric crossover traveled over 1000 km without recharging

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

The 2026 BMW iX3 electric crossover, the first representative of the Neue Klasse, traveled over 1000 km from Debrecen to Munich without recharging. The BMW team arrived in Munich with over 20 km of range remaining, proving the real capabilities of the electric vehicle.

New BMW iX3 electric crossover traveled over 1000 km without recharging
BMW

The new electric crossover (SUV) BMW iX3 is a real range "monster", having traveled over 1000 km without charging and still not being fully discharged, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The 2026 iX3 will usher in a new era for BMW, becoming the first representative of the Neue Klasse ("New Class") of electric vehicles.

BMW stated that the iX3 will set an industry benchmark for range and charging, and has already proven it. As the first car on the new Gen6 platform, the electric crossover is a "huge leap" compared to BMW's current EV lineup, offering a 30% increase in range and faster charging.

To prove this, the BMW team pushed the new iX3 to its limits, driving an "unprecedented" distance of 1000 km from the Debrecen (Hungary) plant, where the iX3 is produced, to Munich (Germany) without stopping for a recharge.

The team arrived at the BMW Welt exhibition center with over 20 km of range remaining. This achievement is "compelling evidence of the real capabilities of modern electric vehicles," BMW stated after the trip.

The BMW team avoided highways and used as little energy as possible during the journey. Arriving in Vienna with 53% battery charge remaining, the team turned off the air conditioning, heating, and radio to reduce energy consumption.

When the iX3 finally reached BMW Welt in Munich, it had traveled 1007.7 km, proving that the Neue Klasse is capable of traveling over 1000 km in real-world conditions.

BMW's new iX3 is rated for a range of up to 800 km according to the WLTP cycle, but, as the publication notes, BMW has just proven that it can travel much further. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates, the 2026 BMW iX3 should have a range of about 640 km.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the electric SUV can charge at speeds of up to 400 kW.

The iX3 is produced at BMW's Debrecen plant, with deliveries to Europe starting in early 2026 and to the US in the summer. BMW will release a unique version for the Chinese market at its Shenyang plant.

Initially, the car will be presented under the name BMW iX3 50 xDrive. In Germany, it is already listed on the BMW website with a price starting from 68,900 euros (81,000 US dollars).

In early 2027, BMW will release the iX3 40 sDrive and iX3 40 xDrive. The price is expected to be less than $55,000, with a range of just over 480 km.

Julia Shramko

