BMW iX3 one-third from recycled materials: how the automaker did it

Automaker BMW is betting that using more recycled parts will help achieve sustainability goals, and the BMW iX3 is the pinnacle of the automaker's electrification and is reportedly one-third made from recycled materials, writes UNN with reference to InsideEVs.

With a range of almost 644 km, 400-kilowatt charging, and an updated electronics architecture, it is the most advanced BMW electric car ever, the publication writes.

It is also, perhaps, the most environmentally friendly car ever created by the company, and a vivid example of what BMW calls a "circular economy," the publication notes.

As explained by several BMW executives involved in sustainability, the iX3 was designed from the ground up not only with the use of recycled materials in mind, but also with their recyclability in mind.

In total, according to the publication, one-third of the materials used in the production of the iX3 have already had their first use elsewhere. And, according to BMW, this is just the beginning.

If the recycled content quota in the BMW iX3 is one-third, that's groundbreaking, isn't it? But at the same time, the rest of the organization, the rest of the cars in our portfolio, are also expected to close that gap quickly. - said Glenn Schmidt, the automaker's Vice President of Global Sustainability.

The iX3's front bumper is made from old bumpers. Plastic parts are made from PET bottles. The new generation batteries use much more recycled metals, such as nickel and cobalt, than previous models, providing increased energy density and charging speed. And BMW is working on creating supply chains for recycled battery components, the publication notes.

"The result is a car with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. BMW states that the iX3 becomes cleaner than a comparable gasoline car after just one year of operation, even taking into account all emissions generated during production," the publication says.

As Schmidt and his colleague Nils Hesse explain, "circularity" is also good for business. After all, recycled materials are just one way to diversify supply chains, hedge geopolitical risks, and reduce dependence, for example, on China.

