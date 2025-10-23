$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
07:25 AM • 8262 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 10545 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 16008 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 11122 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 11369 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20175 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30450 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 16984 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 24632 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 27293 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
BMW iX3 one-third from recycled materials: how the automaker did it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Automaker BMW is betting on the use of recycled parts to achieve its sustainability goals. The BMW iX3 is made from one-third recycled materials and is the company's most advanced electric vehicle.

BMW iX3 one-third from recycled materials: how the automaker did it

Automaker BMW is betting that using more recycled parts will help achieve sustainability goals, and the BMW iX3 is the pinnacle of the automaker's electrification and is reportedly one-third made from recycled materials, writes UNN with reference to InsideEVs.

Details

With a range of almost 644 km, 400-kilowatt charging, and an updated electronics architecture, it is the most advanced BMW electric car ever, the publication writes.

It is also, perhaps, the most environmentally friendly car ever created by the company, and a vivid example of what BMW calls a "circular economy," the publication notes.

As explained by several BMW executives involved in sustainability, the iX3 was designed from the ground up not only with the use of recycled materials in mind, but also with their recyclability in mind.

In total, according to the publication, one-third of the materials used in the production of the iX3 have already had their first use elsewhere. And, according to BMW, this is just the beginning.

If the recycled content quota in the BMW iX3 is one-third, that's groundbreaking, isn't it? But at the same time, the rest of the organization, the rest of the cars in our portfolio, are also expected to close that gap quickly.

- said Glenn Schmidt, the automaker's Vice President of Global Sustainability.

The iX3's front bumper is made from old bumpers. Plastic parts are made from PET bottles. The new generation batteries use much more recycled metals, such as nickel and cobalt, than previous models, providing increased energy density and charging speed. And BMW is working on creating supply chains for recycled battery components, the publication notes.

"The result is a car with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. BMW states that the iX3 becomes cleaner than a comparable gasoline car after just one year of operation, even taking into account all emissions generated during production," the publication says.

As Schmidt and his colleague Nils Hesse explain, "circularity" is also good for business. After all, recycled materials are just one way to diversify supply chains, hedge geopolitical risks, and reduce dependence, for example, on China.

BMW iX3: demand exceeds expectations, production expands to Mexico

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesAuto Weather and environment
Electricity
China