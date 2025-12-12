Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and water

On the night of Friday, December 12, Odesa was subjected to another enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, infrastructure was damaged, and parts of the city lost electricity and water supply.

There is no information about casualties at this moment. That is the main thing. All relevant services are working on the ground to eliminate the consequences. - Lysak wrote.

Meanwhile, local public pages report a series of explosions in Odesa, as a result of which fires broke out in the city.

Recall

In early December, as a result of the shelling of Odesa by Russian drones, a DTEK energy facility was damaged. More than 50,000 homes were left without electricity.

Enemy drones attacked Odesa: power outages in some areas, disruptions to electric transport