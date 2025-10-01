Oktoberfest reopened after reports of threat to visitors

The Oktoberfest festival in Munich is open again. Mayor Dieter Reiter announced that entry to Oktoberfest is allowed again from 5:30 PM. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

The police have just informed me that, from their point of view, there are no obstacles to continuing the celebration - said the mayor.

This morning, the festival had to be urgently closed after the police found a threatening letter. Thousands of guests were sent home, and the area was cordoned off. Hundreds of law enforcement officers and 25 specially trained dogs worked on the scene.

Throughout the day, a thorough check of the pavilions and adjacent areas was carried out. By evening, experts confirmed that no dangerous objects were found. Oktoberfest will last until October 5, and the authorities promise that security measures at the festival will remain heightened.

