Hanover Airport suspended operations due to a drone: planes diverted

November 5, 09:56 PM • 19745 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 34766 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 28381 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM • 27070 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37458 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39953 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23455 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23433 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 37911 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22949 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Government simplified access to loans for solar and wind power plants for households - Ministry of EnergyNovember 5, 10:19 PM • 6582 views
Poland plans to increase imports of US LNG for further supplies to Ukraine and SlovakiaNovember 5, 10:43 PM • 6338 views
Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and healthNovember 5, 10:57 PM • 7696 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"November 6, 01:33 AM • 13652 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV02:50 AM • 3944 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37458 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39953 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 37911 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 18615 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 35764 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 40224 views
Hanover Airport suspended operations due to a drone: planes diverted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Hanover Airport suspended operations for 45 minutes on the evening of November 5 after a drone was detected nearby. Three planes were diverted to other airports, and other flights were delayed.

Hanover Airport suspended operations due to a drone: planes diverted

Hannover Airport in Germany was forced to suspend operations for 45 minutes on Wednesday evening, November 5, due to a drone detected nearby, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to the dpa agency, the airport's operations were temporarily suspended at 10:00 PM Berlin time.

Police reported that this happened after pilots of an airliner on approach saw a UAV and reported it to airport staff. According to preliminary data, the drone was flying over a nearby industrial zone.

As a result, three planes had to be diverted to other airports. In particular, a liner performing a flight from Frankfurt am Main was directed to Hamburg (152 km from Hanover). Others were forced to take off and land with delays.

Addition

In recent weeks, drones have been repeatedly spotted over airports and critical infrastructure in Germany. In particular, they caused disruptions at the country's largest airport in Frankfurt am Main and the second largest in Munich, and were also seen over the city of Kiel in northern Germany. The aircraft spotted in Munich turned out to be military reconnaissance drones, the tabloid Bild wrote, citing a secret police report.

In recent days, UAVs have been seen over Berlin airports, where operations were forced to suspend for almost two hours on October 31, and Bremen. In the second city, the airport could not function normally for almost an hour on November 2.

Many drone incidents have also occurred over airports and other facilities in a number of European countries. For example, UAVs were spotted over airports in Denmark, the Karlskrona archipelago, where Sweden's largest naval base is located, and military facilities in Oslo. In Belgium, drones flew not only over airports, but also over a NATO base.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Bild
NATO
Oslo
Munich
Hamburg
Denmark
Sweden
Belgium
Germany
Berlin