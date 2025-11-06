Hanover Airport suspended operations due to a drone: planes diverted

Hannover Airport in Germany was forced to suspend operations for 45 minutes on Wednesday evening, November 5, due to a drone detected nearby, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to the dpa agency, the airport's operations were temporarily suspended at 10:00 PM Berlin time.

Police reported that this happened after pilots of an airliner on approach saw a UAV and reported it to airport staff. According to preliminary data, the drone was flying over a nearby industrial zone.

As a result, three planes had to be diverted to other airports. In particular, a liner performing a flight from Frankfurt am Main was directed to Hamburg (152 km from Hanover). Others were forced to take off and land with delays.

Addition

In recent weeks, drones have been repeatedly spotted over airports and critical infrastructure in Germany. In particular, they caused disruptions at the country's largest airport in Frankfurt am Main and the second largest in Munich, and were also seen over the city of Kiel in northern Germany. The aircraft spotted in Munich turned out to be military reconnaissance drones, the tabloid Bild wrote, citing a secret police report.

In recent days, UAVs have been seen over Berlin airports, where operations were forced to suspend for almost two hours on October 31, and Bremen. In the second city, the airport could not function normally for almost an hour on November 2.

Many drone incidents have also occurred over airports and other facilities in a number of European countries. For example, UAVs were spotted over airports in Denmark, the Karlskrona archipelago, where Sweden's largest naval base is located, and military facilities in Oslo. In Belgium, drones flew not only over airports, but also over a NATO base.