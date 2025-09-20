$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

World Cleanup Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of September, has united up to 5% of the world's population, or about 400 million people, to clean up litter. In Kyiv, a city-wide cleanup will take place on September 20 in all districts of the capital.

World Cleanup Day, celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September, is a global event that unites millions of people around the world to clean the planet from trash. The goal of this action is to draw attention to the problem of waste, including trash in the water. More about the features of this day in the material of UNN.

How World Cleanup Day came about

The first World Cleanup Day took place on the third Saturday of September 2018. Before that, large-scale events had already taken place, the purpose of which was to clean our planet from garbage and waste. However, World Cleanup Day is considered the most global, because it united around 5% of the world's population, which is about 400 million people.

This event is not celebrated with festive and solemn events, but with waste collection and mapping. Environmental cleanup takes place in almost every corner of the world.

Usually, such actions involve public local and international associations, aid societies, various commercial, state and non-profit organizations. Cleaning from garbage and waste also includes demining, cleaning of coastal areas, forest belts, park areas, etc.

How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips08.09.25, 09:30 • 68678 views

Who organizes the cleanup

World Cleanup Day does not have a single governing branch. It is a decentralized action managed by various organizations that themselves participate in global cleanup actions.

Among the largest organizers of World Cleanup Day, it is worth noting the association Let's Do It! World. This is an Estonian organization that managed to involve more than 50,000 residents of Estonia in the cleanup. As a result of their work, more than 10,000 tons of waste were removed from the country. The action was massive and became a kind of model for similar events in other countries of the world.

The largest organizer of World Cleanup Day, held at the global level, was the Junior Chamber International. This organization took responsibility for conducting events to clean our planet from garbage in 2018. At that time, about 160 countries and more than 17,000,000 people participated in the cleanup. As a result of the action, more than 80,000 tons of garbage were collected.

The most famous World Cleanup Days

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a cleanup action took place in Germany in 2020, which became the most successful in the country. In total, 1300 cleanups took place throughout Germany. This is twice as many as in 2019.

The work was concentrated on individual cleanups and had really strong support in large cities, including Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin. The media joined the action, helping to attract more participants.

In Indonesia, 4.2 million volunteers participated in the World Cleanup in 2020. This is significantly less than in 2019 due to problems with the pandemic. However, several million Indonesians purposefully worked to clean the planet. The positive fact is that Indonesians did not just spend one day cleaning in 2020. It was a whole campaign that lasted for seven days.

In Iran, the main focus of the 2020 campaign was on cigarette butt waste, as this is the biggest problem in the country.

The campaign was successful in Iran, as we did not expect such a large number of participants due to the pandemic.

- said Nima Zare, who joined the Let's Do It! campaign in 2012.

Local media, including one of the most popular Iranian TV channels, also joined the action.

How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips27.08.25, 10:35 • 216488 views

Cleanup Day in Ukraine

In Ukraine, on Cleanup Day (or on other nearest days), traditional community cleanups take place - cleaning in recreation areas, in adjacent territories, in parks, squares, on the territories of institutions, educational establishments, enterprises. Cleanups take place in all large cities of the country, as well as in other settlements. However, in some regions, the scale of these events is limited by the war. 

Participation in cleanups is possible individually, with family or collectively, provided that safety is observed and at locations agreed with local self-government bodies.

It should not be forgotten that one can also join the celebration of this day by digital cleanup, i.e., deleting unnecessary information from mobile devices, e-mail, cloud storage, cleaning desktops, folders and browsers to reduce the digital footprint.

Sorting of secondary raw materials will also take place within the framework of the all-Ukrainian project "Find. Sort. Hand over". Data will also be entered on the National map of secondary raw material collection points.

Ukrainians abroad will be able to organize cleanups online or offline, thank host cities and support Ukraine from a distance.

Cleanup Day in Kyiv

In Kyiv, on Saturday, September 20, at 10:00, a city-wide cleanup dedicated to World Cleanup Day will begin simultaneously in all districts of the capital.

"When we go out together for a cleanup, it's not about cleaning. It's a sign that we care about our city. And the more of us there are, the more chances we have to change Kyiv for the better," emphasized Mykhailo Budilov, Director of the Department of Territorial Control of Kyiv.

Ordinary residents of the city, representatives of public organizations, condominiums, educational institutions and everyone interested are encouraged to participate in the event. In addition, business representatives will traditionally  take part in the arrangement of the territory.

"Coordinators will work at each location. Participants will be provided with basic cleaning equipment. The removal of collected garbage will be ensured by district state administrations together with utility services," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning12.08.25, 12:24 • 157160 views

Territory arrangements will be organized at the following locations:

Holosiivskyi district

  • Nauky Ave, 12;
    • Nauky Ave, 90;
      • Teremky tract.

        Darnytskyi district

        • Metro "Chervonyi Khutir" (including along the fence of the "Charyvne Misto" residential complex);
          • between Liubarska Street and Liubarskyi Lane;
            • Lake Zhandarka along Dniprova Street (geographical coordinates: 50.4129754, 30.6217782).

              Desnianskyi district

              • green zone territory - part of the local landscape reserve "Desnianski Luky" - from Oleksii Kurinnyi Street along Honore de Balzac Street to Roman Shukhevych Avenue;
                • slopes from Myloslavska Street, 25 (opposite) to Myloslavska Street, 2;
                  • Zakrevskoho Street, 30 (around Lake Serednie Vyhurivske).

                    Dniprovskyi district

                    • Snovska Street, 9;
                      • Roberta Lisovskoho Street, 6;
                        • Hrodenska Street, 32-A.

                          Obolonskyi district

                          • Stepan Bandera Ave, 30 (Pochaina River bed);
                            • Pivnichna Street;
                              • territory near the "Kurenivska" city electric train station.

                                Pecherskyi district

                                • Parkova Road, 20;
                                  • Dilova Street, 6;
                                    • Chornohirska Street, 36.

                                      Podilskyi district

                                      • Peremyslska Street, 4;
                                        • Vitriani Hory Street, 10.

                                          Sviatoshynskyi district

                                          • Tuluzy Street ("Zirka" stadium);
                                            • "Dachna" bus station;
                                              • Beresteiskyi Ave, 81-83.

                                                Solomianskyi district

                                                • corner of Lysychanska and Travneva streets;
                                                  • Kerchenska Street, 9.

                                                    Shevchenkivskyi district

                                                    • Rodyny Hlaholievykh Street, 10;
                                                      • Platona Maiborody Street, 25-B.

                                                        Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings11.09.25, 14:11 • 113017 views

                                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

