How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips

An ant colony is very organized. It sends only a few individuals to search for a new habitat. Despite their small size, these are persistent and very intelligent insects. How to get rid of ants in an apartment, in the garden and orchard - tells UNN.

Why do ants appear and what harm do they cause?

Ants, despite their small size, are persistent and very intelligent insects. They can penetrate into various premises, using for this purpose:

window and door cracks;

ventilation shafts;

basement premises;

pipes;

cracks in walls and other cozy places.

However, they do not get into the house for no reason; there are reasons for this. The first of them is insufficient cleanliness in the apartment. Untimely removed garbage, unattended food - this is the main reason why ants appear in the apartment.

How to get rid of ants in an apartment and house using folk methods

You can get rid of small pests using various methods, most of them are quite effective. The main thing is to correctly find the nest and treat all ant trails.

Among folk methods, the following have proven themselves quite well: cooking salt, baking soda, soap, ammonia, lemon juice, as well as spicy herbs and aromatic oils. These methods are relatively cheap, as almost all of these products are available in every person's home.

All these substances can be applied dry or diluted near nests and on trails. Baits made with borax or boric acid are good against insects. They are mixed with sugar syrup, honey or old jam, chicken yolks can be used.

The mixture is rolled into a ball by hand and spread in places where ants accumulate. Also, a thick paste is made from the listed ingredients. It is also used to lubricate areas where insects were found. Such baits must be changed regularly until the uninvited inhabitants completely disappear.

Folk methods are good because they will not harm household members and pets. This is also very important when there are small children in the house and contact with chemicals can be dangerous for their life and health.

If folk methods did not give the expected result, you can try modern chemical means: insecticidal gels, sprays and aerosols, insecticidal chalk, powders, special repellent devices, and electronic and toxic baits can also be used.

How to get rid of ants in the garden and orchard

Ants in the garden are a common problem. These insects are certainly useful for the environment, but sometimes in the garden and orchard they cause trouble: they harm plants, destroy paths, interfere with work, and breed aphids.

To influence the situation, many resort to natural methods of combating ants in the garden. They sprinkle affected areas with cinnamon or pepper. These spices are in every kitchen. They do not harm animals. But they act for a short time, repel ants, but do not destroy colonies. The duration of action depends on the weather and frequency of use.

A cheap and natural way to repel ants is a vinegar solution in proportions of 1 part vinegar (9% or 10%) and 1 part water. It is sprayed on ant trails, nests and other places where activity is noticed. However, it can harm plants if used frequently. It emits an unpleasant odor. Repels insects, but does not always destroy nests. It has a short-term effect and requires regular repetition, especially after rain or watering.

Boric acid and sugar just destroy colonies. They are used in a ratio of 1 part boric acid and 10 parts sugar. The ingredients are mixed, a little water is added to make a paste or syrup. This will help the mixture stay in place and attract insects. The mixture is placed on saucers or in containers with a lid, making holes so that ants can get inside. They eat the bait and die.

Often, gardeners plant flower beds and repellent herbs (lavender, mint) around the beds. This is a natural repellent method, it is safe for the environment. However, it takes time for the effect. It may not work in case of an invasion of insects living in a commune near sweet berries, fertile trees.

And ant hills are also poured with boiling water or soapy water. It is simple and accessible, absolutely non-toxic. The decoction destroys ants in the nest, but does not always completely destroy the colony, it has a short-term effect.

