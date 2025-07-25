$41.770.01
Locust invasion in Ukraine: insects spotted in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Isolated cases of locust appearance have been recorded in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, while giant swarms have already flooded the south and east of Ukraine. The State Food and Consumer Service explains this by high temperatures, drought, neglected lands, and also the ecocide committed by the Russian Federation.

Locust invasion in Ukraine: insects spotted in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions

Locusts have been spotted in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions: so far these are only isolated cases, but they are causing concern. This is reported by local Telegram channels, according to UNN.

Details

Giant swarms of locusts have already flooded the south and east of Ukraine. In particular, in the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and other regions.

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection notes: these insects usually live in foci and only under certain climatic conditions can form dense groups that move in search of food.

High air temperature, prolonged drought and the presence of neglected lands near the combat zone contribute to the development of this pest. Also, a significant reason for the current situation in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is the ecocide by the Russian Federation - the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP and the conduct of hostilities.

- the agency says.

Current situation in Ukraine

  • Zaporizhzhia region – measures to combat locusts are ongoing;
    • Kherson and Odesa regions – centers of increased locust numbers have been destroyed;
      • Dnipropetrovsk region – no increase in locust numbers has been confirmed;
        • Zhytomyr region – no reports of locust appearance have been received by the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

          In other regions of Ukraine, there are currently no facts of an increase in the number of locusts.

          Meanwhile, according to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv region, over the past 5 years, the development of locusts has been at a very low level (non-gregarious forms), and the harmfulness of the pest to agricultural crops has not manifested itself.

          However, given the climate change in recent years towards warming, and the confirmed cyclicity of mass locust reproduction, which corresponds to the 11-year cycle of solar activity, no one is immune from a locust invasion - the agency notes.

          How to prevent a critical increase in the number of locusts

          The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection says that since most locusts live and reproduce in virgin neglected lands, the most effective measures are disking, harrowing or plowing the entire area in autumn.

          Farmers and agricultural enterprises are advised to carefully monitor the condition of the lands and:

          • in case of detection of increased numbers — contact the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection;
            • if necessary — use insecticides included in the State Register of Pesticides and Agrochemicals in compliance with their application regulations;
              • in autumn — carry out agrotechnical measures (disking, plowing) to prevent the preservation of eggs in the soil.

                Lilia Podolyak

                Lilia Podolyak

