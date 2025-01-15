Scientists have discovered that ants can remember their offenders

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117251 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125314 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126478 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154555 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104190 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42579 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116759 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114729 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28821 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 43645 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172767 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114729 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116760 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130444 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148008 views
Actual
Scientists have discovered that ants can remember their offenders

Scientists have discovered that ants can remember their offenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24348 views

An experimental study has shown that ants memorize the smell of aggressive rivals and react more hostile to them. Insects form their behavior based on previous experience of interaction.

A new experimental study has shown that ants are able to take offense, remember the smell of attackers, react more aggressively to familiar competitors, and learn from their experience.

Transmits UNN with reference to Current Biology.

Details

Humans do not always have the ability to forgive offenses, and moreover, they often struggle with compensation for damages. Much of what is characteristic of human existence also appears to be inherent in the ant world. A study published in the journal Current Biology sheds new light on how these social insects interact with their environment and competitors.

How the new evidence was obtained

Scientists conducted two stages of experiments to determine whether ants remember bad experiences with other ants and how this affects their relationships.

During the experiment, the researchers first allowed experienced ants to have an experience. The scientists placed the ants in 60-second familiarisation scenarios between nests ‘A’ and ‘B’:

At first, the insects simply met with their nest neighbors, then the group interacted with aggressive ants and met with a group of hostile insects. All this was repeated once for each group for five consecutive days.

Image

Aggressive reaction to well-known competitors

Scientists investigated how different groups of ants subsequently reacted when they encountered aggressive ants. The results confirmed that ants do indeed remember their encounters: they were more hostile to ants that smelled like past bad encounters with other nests.

The discovery of Cherax pulverulentus: a popular aquarium animal turned out to be a crayfish species unknown to science13.01.25, 18:48 • 37437 views

However, when they crossed paths with ants from the passive colony again, the insects behaved more calmly. It should be noted that to ensure that the competing animals, which were supposed to behave passively, did so, the scientists cut off their antennae.

30.01.23, 01:33 • 2460445 views

But another thing is interesting: the fact that the experimental ants were more aggressive toward known competitors than unknown ones was not obvious enough in all situations.

The behavior of social insects is highly variable, even in such important tasks as nest defense

- write the authors of the study.
Image

At the same time, based on the analysis of the study, the researchers concluded:

Ant behavior is shaped by their specific experiences. Aggressive interactions in the past led to further aggression, while encounters with passive opponents led to a calmer reaction.

This emphasizes the ability of ants to learn and adapt based on their interactions, the scientists say.

Recall

Billions of insects, mostly flies, migrate through the Pyrenees mountain pass between France and Spain every year, playing an important role as pollinators, pest controllers, and nutrient transporters.

On the way to clean hydrogen: scientists have created a unique catalyst that improves itself during operation09.01.25, 17:49 • 30715 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
franceFrance
spainSpain

Contact us about advertising