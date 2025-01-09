On the way to clean hydrogen: scientists have created a unique catalyst that improves itself during operation

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 29489 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142309 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124584 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132418 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132441 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110170 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104380 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113921 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 83434 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127115 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125684 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 79963 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 94583 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168255 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189769 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179060 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125684 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141872 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133603 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150885 views
On the way to clean hydrogen: scientists have created a unique catalyst that improves itself during operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30716 views

Researchers have developed a new catalyst made of ruthenium nanoclusters for the production of hydrogen from ammonia. The invention is unique in that its activity increases over time, unlike conventional catalysts.

A new material consisting of nanoscale ruthenium (Ru) clusters that react to catalyze the splitting of ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. It is noted that this is an important step in research towards environmentally friendly hydrogen production.

Transmits UNN with reference to University of Nottingham and Chemical Science.

A research team from the School of Chemistry at the University of Nottingham, in collaboration with the Universities of Birmingham and Cardiff, has developed a catalyst for generating hydrogen from ammonia. It is a new material consisting of nanoscale ruthenium (Ru) clusters anchored on graphitized carbon. These Ru nanoclusters react with ammonia molecules to catalyze the splitting of ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. 

It is noted that ammonia is a promising zero-carbon energy carrier, so the invention can contribute to the development of a sustainable new economy in the near future. But in this sense, it also completes the search for fast and energy-efficient methods of splitting ammonia into hydrogen (H2) and nitrogen (N2). 

For reference

Catalyst deactivation is common, but it is rare for a catalyst to become more active during use. Accordingly, it is crucial for the development of the next generation of catalysts to understand what is behind the changes in catalyst activity at the atomic level 

Nobel Peace Prize awarded in Norway: details11.12.24, 02:00 • 17727 views

Dr. Jesus Alves Fernandez, Associate Professor at the School of Chemistry, University of Nottingham: ”

Traditional catalysts consist of nanoparticles, most of whose atoms are not available for reactions. Our approach starts with individual atoms that self-assemble into clusters of the right size. We can stop the growth of the clusters when their area reaches 2-3 nm2, ensuring that most of the atoms remain on the surface and available for chemical reactions. In this work, we have used this approach to grow ruthenium nanoclusters from atoms directly in a carbon substrate

Bubble fish and amphibian mouse: scientists discover 27 new species in the Amazon20.12.24, 15:39 • 98541 view

Dr. Yifan Chen, a researcher at the School of Chemistry at the University of Nottingham, said: 

We were surprised to find that the activity of Ru nanoclusters on carbon actually increases over time, which is contrary to the deactivation processes that typically occur for catalysts during their use.

Professor Andrey Khlobystov of the University of Nottingham's School of Chemistry said: 

This discovery sets a new direction in catalyst development by demonstrating a stable, self-improving system for the production of hydrogen from ammonia as a clean energy source. We expect this breakthrough to contribute significantly to sustainable energy technologies, supporting the transition to a zero carbon future

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

