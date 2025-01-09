On the way to clean hydrogen: scientists have created a unique catalyst that improves itself during operation

A new material consisting of nanoscale ruthenium (Ru) clusters that react to catalyze the splitting of ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. It is noted that this is an important step in research towards environmentally friendly hydrogen production.

University of Nottingham and Chemical Science.

A research team from the School of Chemistry at the University of Nottingham, in collaboration with the Universities of Birmingham and Cardiff, has developed a catalyst for generating hydrogen from ammonia. It is a new material consisting of nanoscale ruthenium (Ru) clusters anchored on graphitized carbon. These Ru nanoclusters react with ammonia molecules to catalyze the splitting of ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen.

It is noted that ammonia is a promising zero-carbon energy carrier, so the invention can contribute to the development of a sustainable new economy in the near future. But in this sense, it also completes the search for fast and energy-efficient methods of splitting ammonia into hydrogen (H2) and nitrogen (N2).

For reference

Catalyst deactivation is common, but it is rare for a catalyst to become more active during use. Accordingly, it is crucial for the development of the next generation of catalysts to understand what is behind the changes in catalyst activity at the atomic level

Dr. Jesus Alves Fernandez, Associate Professor at the School of Chemistry, University of Nottingham: ”

Traditional catalysts consist of nanoparticles, most of whose atoms are not available for reactions. Our approach starts with individual atoms that self-assemble into clusters of the right size. We can stop the growth of the clusters when their area reaches 2-3 nm2, ensuring that most of the atoms remain on the surface and available for chemical reactions. In this work, we have used this approach to grow ruthenium nanoclusters from atoms directly in a carbon substrate

Dr. Yifan Chen, a researcher at the School of Chemistry at the University of Nottingham, said:

We were surprised to find that the activity of Ru nanoclusters on carbon actually increases over time, which is contrary to the deactivation processes that typically occur for catalysts during their use.

Professor Andrey Khlobystov of the University of Nottingham's School of Chemistry said: