Exclusive
09:58 AM • 1648 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 19186 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 18826 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 20507 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 28129 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 51994 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 70405 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104598 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86603 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84838 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Pussy Riot members sentenced in absentia to up to 13 years in penal colony for "fakes" about the war in Ukraine and "actions against the authorities"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Moscow's Basmanny Court sentenced Pussy Riot members in absentia to terms ranging from eight to 13 years in a penal colony. They were accused of spreading "military fakes" and "actions against the authorities," particularly through a music video and an action in Munich.

The Russian authorities have once again shown that criticizing the war in Ukraine and its crimes is dangerous. The Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced the members of the music group Pussy Riot in absentia to terms ranging from eight to 13 years in a penal colony. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The longest sentence - 13 years and 15 days - was given to Maria Alyokhina. Taso Pletner was sentenced to 11 years, and Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot, and Alina Petrova - to 8 years. All those convicted have already left Russia, so the verdict was announced in absentia.

Orchestrated murders of Ukrainian prisoners: Russian military serviceman on trial in Kharkiv, faces life imprisonment9/8/25, 2:22 PM • 3460 views

The women were accused of spreading "military fakes" and "actions against the authorities." Two key episodes figured in the case: a music video for the song "Mama, Don't Watch TV," which, according to the investigation, contained allegedly "false" information about the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine, and an anti-war action last year in Munich. There, Pletner placed a poster with the image of the Russian president in the Pinakothek der Moderne, on which she performed indecent acts.

Pussy Riot categorically denies any guilt and emphasizes: the state must be able to accept criticism, and their actions are an expression of civic position and a protest against the war.

Soldier sentenced to life for shooting police officers and two women in Donetsk region9/4/25, 4:55 PM • 4303 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Munich
Ukraine