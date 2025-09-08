$41.220.13
Orchestrated murders of Ukrainian prisoners: Russian military serviceman on trial in Kharkiv, faces life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

A 36-year-old Russian Armed Forces serviceman is on trial in Kharkiv, accused of murdering Ukrainian prisoners of war at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. The accused has pleaded guilty and faces life imprisonment.

Orchestrated murders of Ukrainian prisoners: Russian military serviceman on trial in Kharkiv, faces life imprisonment

The 36-year-old accused, code-named "Altai," held the position of commander in the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces. During the evidence examination, a witness was interrogated, and the indictment was also announced.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

In Kharkiv, the trial of a Russian Armed Forces serviceman continues in the case concerning the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

The 36-year-old accused, code-named "Altai," held the position of commander of a grenade launcher squad of a motorized rifle company of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces and participated in the repeated invasion of the Kharkiv region in 2024.

He is accused of cruel treatment of prisoners of war, combined with intentional murders committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as amended before October 24, 2024).

According to the investigation, "Altai," along with other occupiers, seized the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

Under his de facto leadership and by order of senior command, three Ukrainian prisoners of war were murdered

- informs the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The court approved the procedure for examining evidence and began the direct consideration of the case — the first witness has already been interrogated.

During the session, the prosecutor announced the indictment. The court explained the essence of the charges to the accused.

As reported, the Russian prisoner of war pleaded guilty. At the same time, he refused to recognize the civil claims of the victims.

Recall

Russian occupation forces shot a civilian invalid in a wheelchair near a hospital in Vovchansk.

On May 3, 2025, Russian military personnel shot three captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in the Volnovakha district.

The Industrial District Court of Dnipro sentenced a National Guard serviceman to life imprisonment for the murder of four people in Lyman.

326 cases of sexual violence by Russian military personnel have been recorded in Ukraine. 59 Russian servicemen have the status of suspects, and investigations into 36 individuals have been completed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

