Soldier sentenced to life for shooting police officers and two women in Donetsk region

The Industrial District Court of Dnipro sentenced a National Guard serviceman to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of four people in Lyman, Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

It all started in late January 2024, when a local resident called the police due to a conflict with a serviceman: he was breaking into her yard and trying to get into the house. An investigative and operational group arrived at the call, but later the law enforcement officers stopped communicating.

Police officers (another patrol that arrived at the call - ed.) found two of their colleagues shot dead and a damaged service vehicle. The bodies of two women - a pensioner and her daughter - were also lying in the yard - reported the SBI.

The investigation established that the serviceman first shot two police officers and took their weapons. Then he killed the woman and her mother because they witnessed the crime.

The deceased had a standard weapon in his hand: the body of a State Border Guard Service serviceman was found near the border with Poland, an investigation has been launched

The attacker was apprehended almost immediately. The SBI conducted more than 20 examinations and collected evidence of his guilt.

The court found the man guilty of illegal entry into a dwelling, murder of law enforcement officers and civilians, seizure of weapons, and a number of other serious crimes.

Now he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Two ex-commanders will be tried in Kyiv region for concealing a soldier's suicide for money - SBI