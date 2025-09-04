Soldier sentenced to life for shooting police officers and two women in Donetsk region

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 28 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 10939 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 17321 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 17885 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 16901 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 35661 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39203 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 41801 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37683 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 73315 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
39%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 278911 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 272247 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 269851 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 262852 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 26829 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 17153 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 15870 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 35677 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 35176 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 73324 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 6906 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 17153 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 10214 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16156 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18256 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Soldier sentenced to life for shooting police officers and two women in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The Industrial District Court of Dnipro sentenced a National Guard serviceman to life imprisonment for the murder of four people in Lyman. He shot two police officers, and then a mother and daughter who witnessed the crime.

Soldier sentenced to life for shooting police officers and two women in Donetsk region

The Industrial District Court of Dnipro sentenced a National Guard serviceman to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of four people in Lyman, Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

It all started in late January 2024, when a local resident called the police due to a conflict with a serviceman: he was breaking into her yard and trying to get into the house. An investigative and operational group arrived at the call, but later the law enforcement officers stopped communicating. 

Police officers (another patrol that arrived at the call - ed.) found two of their colleagues shot dead and a damaged service vehicle. The bodies of two women - a pensioner and her daughter - were also lying in the yard

- reported the SBI.

The investigation established that the serviceman first shot two police officers and took their weapons. Then he killed the woman and her mother because they witnessed the crime.

The deceased had a standard weapon in his hand: the body of a State Border Guard Service serviceman was found near the border with Poland, an investigation has been launched03.09.25, 18:38 • 3318 views

The attacker was apprehended almost immediately. The SBI conducted more than 20 examinations and collected evidence of his guilt.

The court found the man guilty of illegal entry into a dwelling, murder of law enforcement officers and civilians, seizure of weapons, and a number of other serious crimes.

Now he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Two ex-commanders will be tried in Kyiv region for concealing a soldier's suicide for money - SBI02.09.25, 15:38 • 4954 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Dnipro