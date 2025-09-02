Two ex-commanders will be tried in Kyiv region for concealing a soldier's suicide for money - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the case against the former commander and his deputy of one of the military units in Kyiv Oblast. Investigators found that instead of honestly reporting the suicide of a subordinate, they falsified documents and presented the tragedy as a death during a combat mission. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI press center.

Details

Under this scheme, the serviceman's family was paid over 15 million hryvnias in one-time assistance. According to the investigation, the officials themselves planned to appropriate part of this money.

To conceal the truth, the defendants forged and approved an investigation report, in which the cause of death was stated as combat operations. Their property has already been seized to compensate for the damages caused to the state.

Both are accused of inaction by military authorities committed during martial law (Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). If found guilty in court, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Procedural guidance in the case is carried out by the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Central Region.

