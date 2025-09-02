$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 29528 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 59140 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 76579 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 45904 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 99237 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 40918 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 72896 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52050 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 103649 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Two ex-commanders will be tried in Kyiv region for concealing a soldier's suicide for money - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The SBI has completed the case against an ex-commander and his deputy in the Kyiv region. They falsified documents about a soldier's death to appropriate part of the 15-million-hryvnia assistance to his family.

Two ex-commanders will be tried in Kyiv region for concealing a soldier's suicide for money - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the case against the former commander and his deputy of one of the military units in Kyiv Oblast. Investigators found that instead of honestly reporting the suicide of a subordinate, they falsified documents and presented the tragedy as a death during a combat mission. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI press center.

Details

Under this scheme, the serviceman's family was paid over 15 million hryvnias in one-time assistance. According to the investigation, the officials themselves planned to appropriate part of this money.

Attempted to sell weapons for 1.7 million hryvnias: a serviceman to be tried in Donetsk region8/26/25, 3:08 AM • 3629 views

To conceal the truth, the defendants forged and approved an investigation report, in which the cause of death was stated as combat operations. Their property has already been seized to compensate for the damages caused to the state.

Both are accused of inaction by military authorities committed during martial law (Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). If found guilty in court, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Procedural guidance in the case is carried out by the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Central Region.

Damage exceeding one million hryvnias: state enterprise engineer exposed in illegal logging case9/1/25, 2:29 PM • 3760 views

Stepan Haftko

