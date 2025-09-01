Damage exceeding one million hryvnias: state enterprise engineer exposed in illegal logging case

$41.320.06
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 36663 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 30585 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 53829 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 63227 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
05:46 AM • 60130 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 51893 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 29882 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23143 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53957 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90811 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 53845 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 63240 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Queen Camilla
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
China
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Financial Times
The Times
ChatGPT
Mi-8
S-300 missile system

Damage exceeding one million hryvnias: state enterprise engineer exposed in illegal logging case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

An engineer of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was exposed in Kyiv region for illegally authorizing the felling of 137 trees over 90 years old. The illegal felling of valuable timber species caused over UAH 1.1 million in damages to the state.

Damage exceeding one million hryvnias: state enterprise engineer exposed in illegal logging case

In Kyiv region, environmental damage was inflicted. According to the investigation, a representative of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" forestry illegally authorized the felling of 137 trees over 90 years old.

UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

An employee of one of the forestry enterprises of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion. According to the investigation materials, he allowed the felling of valuable timber worth more than 1.1 million hryvnias.

Investigators uncovered this fact during an investigation into environmental damage.

In June 2023, the forestry engineer negligently performed his duties. The official did not check the felling plan for the plot, the age of the timber, or the availability of felling permits, but nevertheless illegally authorized the felling of 137 trees over 90 years old.

- reports the SBI.

According to expert conclusions, the illegal felling of valuable timber caused material damage to the state amounting to over UAH 1.1 million.

The suspect has been notified of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Recall

One of the most high-profile investigations in the forestry sector in Volyn: case materials regarding the illegal felling of over 1.1 thousand trees have been sent to court. The felling took place on the territory of the "Kamin-Kashyrsk Forestry" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast