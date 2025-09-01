Damage exceeding one million hryvnias: state enterprise engineer exposed in illegal logging case

In Kyiv region, environmental damage was inflicted. According to the investigation, a representative of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" forestry illegally authorized the felling of 137 trees over 90 years old.

UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

An employee of one of the forestry enterprises of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion. According to the investigation materials, he allowed the felling of valuable timber worth more than 1.1 million hryvnias.

Investigators uncovered this fact during an investigation into environmental damage.

In June 2023, the forestry engineer negligently performed his duties. The official did not check the felling plan for the plot, the age of the timber, or the availability of felling permits, but nevertheless illegally authorized the felling of 137 trees over 90 years old. - reports the SBI.

According to expert conclusions, the illegal felling of valuable timber caused material damage to the state amounting to over UAH 1.1 million.

The suspect has been notified of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Recall

One of the most high-profile investigations in the forestry sector in Volyn: case materials regarding the illegal felling of over 1.1 thousand trees have been sent to court. The felling took place on the territory of the "Kamin-Kashyrsk Forestry" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".