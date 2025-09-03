The deceased had a standard weapon in his hand: the body of a State Border Guard Service serviceman was found near the border with Poland, an investigation has been launched

In the village of Rivne, near the border with Poland, the body of a border guard was found without signs of life. The deceased had a standard-issue weapon in his hand, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched, as reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees have launched a pre-trial investigation into the death of a State Border Guard Service serviceman who was on duty at the state border. - the message says.

As reported by the SBI, on September 2, around 11:00 AM, the body of a border guard was found without signs of life in the village of Rivne. The deceased had a standard-issue weapon in his hand.

After reporting to the "102" line, SBI investigators, together with the National Police, went to the scene and conducted initial investigative actions: inspected the scene, interviewed witnesses, seized items that could serve as evidence in the criminal proceedings. Forensic medical examination and weapon examination were also appointed.

The incident was preliminarily classified under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder). Currently, investigators are checking all versions, including the possibility of suicide.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.