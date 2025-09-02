Ukrainian died while illegally crossing the border: he was found with a bullet wound

$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 62574 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 105233 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 121034 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 66827 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 129343 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47565 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 85018 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53166 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108092 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 120995 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 129330 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Parubiy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

Ukrainian died while illegally crossing the border: he was found with a bullet wound

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

In Odesa region, a man died while illegally crossing the border, found with a bullet wound. Border guards fired warning shots, an official investigation has been launched.

Ukrainian died while illegally crossing the border: he was found with a bullet wound

In the Odesa region, a Ukrainian citizen died during an illegal border crossing – the man was found with a bullet wound. Law enforcement officers and the State Border Guard Service are conducting investigative and official inquiries to establish all circumstances of the incident, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

In the Odesa region, during the pursuit of border violators, the border patrol fired warning shots. Prior to this, unknown individuals moving towards the state border did not react to the border guards' demand to stop. Subsequently, one person was detained at the moment of overcoming the engineering barrier. Another person was found by the border patrol without signs of life. The man had a bullet wound.

- the post says.

As noted, law enforcement agencies, including the National Police and the SBI, were immediately notified of this situation, and their employees arrived at the scene to clarify the circumstances.

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. Law enforcement officers, in particular, are studying the actions of the border patrol. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in turn, has appointed an official investigation into this case and provides all necessary assistance to investigators to establish all the details.

- added the border guards.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine