Ukrainian died while illegally crossing the border: he was found with a bullet wound

In the Odesa region, a Ukrainian citizen died during an illegal border crossing – the man was found with a bullet wound. Law enforcement officers and the State Border Guard Service are conducting investigative and official inquiries to establish all circumstances of the incident, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

In the Odesa region, during the pursuit of border violators, the border patrol fired warning shots. Prior to this, unknown individuals moving towards the state border did not react to the border guards' demand to stop. Subsequently, one person was detained at the moment of overcoming the engineering barrier. Another person was found by the border patrol without signs of life. The man had a bullet wound. - the post says.

As noted, law enforcement agencies, including the National Police and the SBI, were immediately notified of this situation, and their employees arrived at the scene to clarify the circumstances.