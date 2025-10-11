$41.510.00
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5658 views

From October 12, the EU is gradually implementing the biometric registration system EES, which will replace passport stamps. Ukrainians with temporary protection or a residence permit are not subject to registration, but for others, border crossing times may increase.

EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know

This Sunday, October 12, the gradual introduction of the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) is planned in various countries of the European Union. A new information system is being created where all non-EU citizens will be registered every time they enter or exit the EU. What Ukrainians should know, UNN will tell.

EES system: how it works and when it will be fully operational

Representatives of the European Commission announced new changes in July 2025, which will come into force on October 12, 2025. According to the changes, a new information system, the EU Entry/Exit System (EES), is being created, where all non-EU citizens will be registered every time they enter or exit the EU. The EES system was approved at the legislative level in 2017.

The changes concern the states that are part of the Schengen area (25 EU states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland). This will apply to citizens of third countries who wish to travel to the aforementioned states with a short-stay visa or citizens who do not need a visa.

EES is part of the European Union's "Smart Borders" package, the main goal of which is to improve control over EU borders. In addition to the EES system, the package includes the expanded use of EU Automatic Border Control (ABC) systems, as well as the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

New EU entry and exit system to start operating in October - EC decision30.07.25, 18:57 • 4189 views

New rules for crossing the border with the EU

The new system will replace the more traditional passport stamp. From now on, everything will be digitized: the collection of biometric data, fingerprint scanning, and other information about travelers.

Children under 12 will not have their fingerprints taken, but their facial images will be entered into the system.

All citizens entering the EU for a short stay (up to 90 days within 180 days) need to register in the EES.

Not subject to registration in EES:

  • persons with temporary protection status in the EU;
    • holders of residence permits in EU countries;
      • holders of long-stay visas from one of the EU countries.

        The EES system aims to combat illegal migrants by obtaining more up-to-date and verified data. Border crossing will become more automated – if a person has once provided their data for the system, they will not need to provide it again.

        The data of those crossing the border will be under enhanced cyber protection. The EES system will not start immediately, but with a certain transition period. It is expected that EU member states will be able to fully implement the data collection system by April 10, 2026. Border guards will collect data for the system and modernize it during these six months.

        The European Union decided to reform the border control system due to the issue of illegal migration from African and Middle Eastern countries. According to Frontex border guard data, 25,000 people illegally crossed EU borders in several regions – Eastern Mediterranean, Western Balkans, Central Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean, and the English Channel – in January-February 2025.

        Ukrainians entering Europe

        For Ukrainians, the new EU entry conditions change little, as the visa-free regime, which came into force in 2017, continues to operate. On June 13, 2025, the European Council extended temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 4, 2027.

        However, the European Council and the European Parliament propose changes to the visa policy regarding the revocation of the visa-free regime. This is possible under the following conditions: an increase in the number of unauthorized entries into the EU, schemes for obtaining EU citizenship in exchange for investments, hybrid threats, and a deterioration of EU relations with a third state (violations of human rights and the UN Charter).

        The State Border Guard Service explained that Poland has already started testing this system, and according to available information, this system should be gradually implemented in various countries starting from October 12.

        "It is not necessarily from October 12 that this system will be fully operational at all external borders of the Schengen area, because we see that Poland is already testing, someone may start such measures after October 12. But, in fact, it also provides for the collection of necessary information: a person's photograph, fingerprints, entering information about passport data," said State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

        According to Demchenko, this database will contain information on entry and exit to European countries.

        "Due to the collection of biometric data, the need to take photos may somewhat increase the processing time, although, most likely, this will only happen when this system is being tested, so people should take this into account when crossing the border to leave Ukraine," the spokesman noted.

        New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service06.10.25, 09:51 • 59832 views

        Queues at Ukraine's borders with the EU: why checks will take longer

        As noted by the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, all passengers of vehicles must exit the transport to undergo biometrics.

        Rail travel – the procedure will depend on the checkpoint, it may differ. Refusal to provide biometric data = a legal basis for refusal of entry.

        Deputy Director Svitlana Krysa emphasized that the European system will be "clear and structured," but its initial implementation will require more time for border checks.

        I would like to give practical advice to our citizens: if they travel to an EU country and then, for example, plan to fly to other countries, they should take into account that at first, border checks will take more time. That is, our citizens should add one or two hours to their travel time.

        - Krysa noted.

        According to her, in practice, such a check will take place in three steps: people will get out of cars or buses, then their biometric data will be taken, and then registration will take place in the automated system.

        "That is, now stamps will not be put in passports, but information about each person will be collected in this single electronic system," Krysa emphasized.

        Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules03.09.25, 09:00 • 51364 views

        In addition, queues are also being prepared in the EU. Ports, airports, and railway terminals have been forced to install machines for checks, which will allow officials to verify information about people's immigration status and automatically identify those who overstay their visas or permitted periods of stay.

        Initially, countries will begin implementing checks only at certain border crossing points or for certain categories of people. For example, the Netherlands will start at the ports of Eemshaven and IJmuiden, and at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, control will only be introduced on November 3.

        In Germany, biometric control will begin at Düsseldorf Airport on Sunday, then at Frankfurt and Munich airports, and then at seaports and other checkpoints.

        However, while passport checks are currently conducted in the vehicle, the new scheme requires people to park in designated areas and exit their vehicles to undergo a check, which Eurotunnel estimates takes two minutes per passenger.

        EU changes border crossing rules - what innovations and when to expect24.09.24, 13:53 • 13964 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroadPublications
        State Border of Ukraine
        European Parliament
        European Commission
        European Council
        Switzerland
        Munich
        Frankfurt
        Düsseldorf
        European Union
        Iceland
        Norway
        Germany
        Netherlands
        Ukraine
        Poland