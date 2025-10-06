New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service reminded that from October 12, 2025, the European Union is introducing a new automated Entry/Exit System (EES) for citizens of third countries, including Ukraine, and explained the main changes. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

There have long been reports that the European Union wants to modernize its database in order to connect different countries, to strengthen security, and to enable border guards of different countries, particularly along the external borders of the Schengen area, to control the entry and exit of third-country nationals, including Ukrainians, who enter and stay in European countries. - said Demchenko.

He indicated that the State Border Guard Service reported that Poland has already started testing this system, and from October 12, according to available information, this system should be gradually implemented in different countries.

It is not necessary that this system will fully operate on all external borders of the Schengen area from October 12, because we see that Poland is already testing, someone may start such measures after October 12. But, in fact, it also provides for the collection of necessary information: a person's photo, fingerprints, entering information about passport data. - Demchenko explained.

He noted that this database will contain information on entry and exit to European countries.

Due to the collection of biometric data, the need to take photographs may slightly increase the processing time, although, most likely, this will only happen when this system is being tested, so people should take this into account when crossing the border to leave Ukraine. - Demchenko said.

Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules

Addition

The launch of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) is scheduled for October 12 this year. Border authorities will gradually register the data of third-country nationals crossing borders.

Digital registration means that instead of passport stamps, information about entry and exit will be entered into a centralized secure database.

As Ukrainian diplomats explained, during the first border crossing under the new rules, it will be necessary to provide biometric data: a facial photograph; fingerprints of four fingers (for persons aged 12 and over).

This data will be stored in the system for three years.

When crossing the border by car or bus, all passengers will need to exit the vehicle to undergo the EES registration procedure. The procedure for control for railway passengers may differ depending on the checkpoint.