$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
06:51 AM • 5706 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 19530 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 16238 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 27023 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 56928 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 73393 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 88418 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 161416 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 125573 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110217 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0.8m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNSOctober 6, 12:26 AM • 14199 views
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 12413 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideo02:29 AM • 18484 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power03:21 AM • 16145 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 7126 views
Publications
A moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 686 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 19559 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 161428 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 90776 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 103697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 52517 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 49813 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 125578 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 58675 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 60452 views
Actual
Shahed-136
BFM TV
The Guardian
Tesla Model Y
E-6 Mercury

New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5718 views

The European Union is introducing a new automated Entry/Exit System (EES) for third-country nationals, including Ukraine, from October 12, 2025. This system involves the collection of biometric data and may increase processing time at the border.

New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service reminded that from October 12, 2025, the European Union is introducing a new automated Entry/Exit System (EES) for citizens of third countries, including Ukraine, and explained the main changes. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

There have long been reports that the European Union wants to modernize its database in order to connect different countries, to strengthen security, and to enable border guards of different countries, particularly along the external borders of the Schengen area, to control the entry and exit of third-country nationals, including Ukrainians, who enter and stay in European countries.

- said Demchenko.

He indicated that the State Border Guard Service reported that Poland has already started testing this system, and from October 12, according to available information, this system should be gradually implemented in different countries.

It is not necessary that this system will fully operate on all external borders of the Schengen area from October 12, because we see that Poland is already testing, someone may start such measures after October 12. But, in fact, it also provides for the collection of necessary information: a person's photo, fingerprints, entering information about passport data.

- Demchenko explained.

He noted that this database will contain information on entry and exit to European countries.

Due to the collection of biometric data, the need to take photographs may slightly increase the processing time, although, most likely, this will only happen when this system is being tested, so people should take this into account when crossing the border to leave Ukraine.

- Demchenko said.

Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules03.09.25, 09:00 • 51331 view

Addition

The launch of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) is scheduled for October 12 this year. Border authorities will gradually register the data of third-country nationals crossing borders.

Digital registration means that instead of passport stamps, information about entry and exit will be entered into a centralized secure database.

As Ukrainian diplomats explained, during the first border crossing under the new rules, it will be necessary to provide biometric data: a facial photograph; fingerprints of four fingers (for persons aged 12 and over).

This data will be stored in the system for three years.

When crossing the border by car or bus, all passengers will need to exit the vehicle to undergo the EES registration procedure. The procedure for control for railway passengers may differ depending on the checkpoint.

Anna Murashko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Poland