New EU entry and exit system to start operating in October - EC decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The European Commission announced that the new Entry/Exit System (EES) will become operational on October 12, 2025. It will gradually register data of third-country nationals, replacing passport stamps.

New EU entry and exit system to start operating in October - EC decision

The launch of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) will begin on October 12 this year. Border authorities will gradually register data of third-country nationals crossing borders.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission, according to UNN.

Details

The Commission has set October 12, 2025, as the date for the gradual implementation of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES). From October 12, Member States will begin to gradually implement the EES over six months. Border authorities will gradually register data of third-country nationals crossing borders. At the end of this period, the EES will be fully implemented at all border crossing points

- the statement reads. 

It is noted that EES is an advanced technological system that will digitally register the entry and exit of non-EU citizens traveling to 29 European countries, including Schengen Area countries, for short-term stays.

The system will collect biometric data such as fingerprints, facial images, and other travel information, gradually replacing the current passport stamping system.

EES will modernize and improve the management of the EU's external borders. It will provide reliable data on border crossings, systematically identify overstayers, and cases of document and identity fraud. Thus, EES will contribute to preventing irregular migration and protecting the security of European citizens. In addition, thanks to the wider use of automated border checks, travel will become more convenient and secure for everyone. The new system complies with the highest standards of data protection and privacy, ensuring the protection and security of travelers' personal data

- added the EC.

Recall

The EU Council gave the "green light" to the gradual launch of the Entry/Exit System into the European Union as part of border management.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

AnnouncementsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union