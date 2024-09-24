EU changes border crossing rules - what innovations and when to expect

The EU is changing the rules of border crossing. Instead of stamps, passports will have face and fingerprint scanning, the government's Telegram channel reported, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, visa-free travel is not canceled and no additional fees are currently being introduced.

"The approach to document verification is changing. 3 On November 10, a new IT system, EES, will be launched at the EU borders. It will automatically record the entry and exit of all foreigners to the Schengen area. This applies to all non-EU citizens, including Ukrainians, regardless of whether they have a visa or not," the statement said.

What will change?

"The EES system will capture your biometric data once and store it for 3 years. There will be no more stamps in the passport. Registration will take place automatically through self-service terminals," the company said.

What to expect at the border?

"When you first enter, they will take your biometric data: fingerprints and a photo of your face. The border crossing time may increase by about 40 seconds while your data is being collected," the statement said.

The infographic also explains why the changes are being implemented and what innovations to expect at the border.