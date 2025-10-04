"Unknown" drones: Russia intensifies destabilization of Europe - ISW

Russia continues to intensify its efforts to destabilize Europe, while European officials continue to report unidentified drones operating in their airspace. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts recall that, according to Danish intelligence, Russian warships have repeatedly crossed paths with Danish vessels and aimed weapons at Danish military helicopters and naval vessels while passing through Danish straits. The day before, a Belgian aircraft observed 15 unidentified drones over the Elsenborn military base, and on the night of October 3, UAVs entered German airspace.

The Belgian Ministry of Defense is investigating the case to identify those behind the latest aerial incursion, and Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken assessed that the drone incursions are characteristic of Russia's broader hybrid campaign to destabilize Europe. - ISW points out.

They also note that on the night of October 2, German authorities closed Munich Airport, with several flights grounded.

"It remains unclear whether the incidents of air intrusion into Germany and Belgium are related. Danish intelligence data on Russia's naval provocations and recent air intrusions are consistent with ISW's ongoing assessment that Russia is waging a pervasive hybrid war against Europe aimed at destabilizing the continent and undermining unity," analysts summarize.

On Friday evening, Munich Airport was closed again, stopping all takeoffs and landings after a drone warning. Police helicopters were scrambled, both runways were closed, and federal police are conducting searches.

