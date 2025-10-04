$41.280.05
October 3, 04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
"Unknown" drones: Russia intensifies destabilization of Europe - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Russia is intensifying the destabilization of Europe, as evidenced by unidentified drones in the airspace and provocations by warships. Belgium is investigating drone incursions, which may be part of Russia's hybrid campaign.

"Unknown" drones: Russia intensifies destabilization of Europe - ISW

Russia continues to intensify its efforts to destabilize Europe, while European officials continue to report unidentified drones operating in their airspace. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts recall that, according to Danish intelligence, Russian warships have repeatedly crossed paths with Danish vessels and aimed weapons at Danish military helicopters and naval vessels while passing through Danish straits. The day before, a Belgian aircraft observed 15 unidentified drones over the Elsenborn military base, and on the night of October 3, UAVs entered German airspace.

The Belgian Ministry of Defense is investigating the case to identify those behind the latest aerial incursion, and Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken assessed that the drone incursions are characteristic of Russia's broader hybrid campaign to destabilize Europe.

- ISW points out.

They also note that on the night of October 2, German authorities closed Munich Airport, with several flights grounded.

"It remains unclear whether the incidents of air intrusion into Germany and Belgium are related. Danish intelligence data on Russia's naval provocations and recent air intrusions are consistent with ISW's ongoing assessment that Russia is waging a pervasive hybrid war against Europe aimed at destabilizing the continent and undermining unity," analysts summarize.

Recall

On Friday evening, Munich Airport was closed again, stopping all takeoffs and landings after a drone warning. Police helicopters were scrambled, both runways were closed, and federal police are conducting searches.

15 drones spotted over Belgian military base: military launches investigation03.10.25, 13:02 • 2514 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
Munich
Denmark
Belgium
Europe
Germany