Shooting in Germany: One dead in Munich, explosions heard – Bild

A large-scale special operation by police and fire services unfolded in northern Munich on the morning of October 1. Several explosions and shots were heard on Lerchenauerstrasse, after which the area was completely cordoned off. Special units and sappers are working at the scene, Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to BILD, a man's body was found in the house. Preliminary, he was the one who planted explosives in his parents' house, set it on fire, and then committed suicide. In addition, at least one person sustained gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses report a thick cloud of smoke rising over the neighborhood and clearly visible from afar. Police urge residents to avoid the area of the incident and bypass it.

Chief Police Inspector Thomas Schelshorn spoke with journalists and reassured them and the public.

There is currently no danger to the public. Also, there are no connections to Oktoberfest. – Schelshorn said.

The Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich runs from September 20 to October 5.

