Shooting in Germany: One dead in Munich, explosions heard – Bild

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2578 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
05:57 AM • 2026 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 954 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 4478 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child
05:00 AM • 10017 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
September 30, 05:35 PM • 18168 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 29494 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 45314 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 37363 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 45950 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith Kellogg
Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayor
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayor
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNS
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense drones
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2578 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 45314 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Hakeem Jeffries
Chuck Schumer
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Nord Stream

Shooting in Germany: One dead in Munich, explosions heard – Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

On October 1, a shooting and explosions occurred in northern Munich, resulting in the death of a man who allegedly planted explosives and set his parents' house on fire. Police cordoned off the area, reassuring the public that there was no threat and no connection to Oktoberfest.

Shooting in Germany: One dead in Munich, explosions heard – Bild
Photo: Bild

A large-scale special operation by police and fire services unfolded in northern Munich on the morning of October 1. Several explosions and shots were heard on Lerchenauerstrasse, after which the area was completely cordoned off. Special units and sappers are working at the scene, Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to BILD, a man's body was found in the house. Preliminary, he was the one who planted explosives in his parents' house, set it on fire, and then committed suicide. In addition, at least one person sustained gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses report a thick cloud of smoke rising over the neighborhood and clearly visible from afar. Police urge residents to avoid the area of the incident and bypass it.

Chief Police Inspector Thomas Schelshorn spoke with journalists and reassured them and the public.

There is currently no danger to the public. Also, there are no connections to Oktoberfest.

– Schelshorn said.

The Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich runs from September 20 to October 5.

Stepan Haftko

